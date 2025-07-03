Shikhar Dhawan Believes Ishan Kishan Is Reason Behind His Exit from Team India

Shikhar Dhawan, once the backbone of India’s white-ball setup, has finally opened up about the end of his international career—a career that saw glorious highs but also an unexpectedly quiet farewell. In a candid interview with Hindustan Times, Dhawan revealed the moment he knew his journey with the Indian team had come to an end: the day Ishan Kishan smashed a record-breaking double century in an ODI.

"When Ishan Kishan scored that 200, my instinct told me—alright boy, this can be the end of your career," Dhawan admitted. The southpaw, known for his flamboyant stroke play and unshakable temperament, didn’t seek explanations from selectors or colleagues. “I didn't ask anyone why my name didn’t come. Even if I had asked, they would have their version, and I would have mine. It doesn’t change anything.”

The Numbers Say It All—But Were They Enough?

Despite being one of the most successful ODI openers of the past decade, Dhawan found himself edged out of the setup in the lead-up to the 2023 ODI World Cup. His exclusion was surprising, especially considering his resume:

Player of the Tournament in the 2013 ICC Champions Trophy

India’s highest run-scorer in the 2015 ODI World Cup

Top-scorer again in the 2017 Champions Trophy

An astonishing average of 65 in ICC ODI tournaments

Between 2013 and 2022, only Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma outscored Dhawan in ODIs. Yet, the Delhi-born opener wasn’t picked for the home World Cup in 2023—a decision many fans and experts still struggle to justify.

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill & The Shift in White-Ball Strategy

Dhawan attributes the changing of the guard to the emergence of young stars like Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan, who impressed in all formats. “Gill was doing very well in T20s and Tests. He was always around the coaches and creating his own aura,” Dhawan explained.

The dynamic left-hander was gradually phased out—not due to poor form, but due to the evolving nature of white-ball cricket and the urgency for power-hitters and multi-format adaptability.

"I was scoring a lot of 50s and 70s. But the big ones, the centuries, stopped. Then Ishan's 200 happened, and I just knew,” Dhawan said with the same honesty that defined his career.

No Bitterness, Only Acceptance

Remarkably, Dhawan harbors no resentment. There were no angry calls to selectors or emotional outbursts. “I never bothered to call anyone. I could sense it. It’s not like you’ll be spoon-fed everything,” he said.

Only Rahul Dravid, the then-head coach, reached out. “He messaged me. Everyone has their own journey. I’ve been dropped before, and this was no different,” Dhawan noted.

His level-headedness, perhaps, is what separates Dhawan from many. “Maybe at the time, I felt I could’ve got more chances. But when I look back, I’m happy. I achieved a lot. I gave it everything,” he concluded.

From Mohali Madness to Peaceful Retirement

Dhawan’s journey from scoring a blistering 187 on Test debut against Australia in 2013 to silently fading out of the national team in 2022 is both inspiring and humbling. While his Test career struggled against the moving Dukes ball in England, his white-ball achievements are etched in gold.

Now 39, Dhawan has turned a new leaf with his autobiography “The One”, a reflection of his spiritual journey, resilience, and clarity in the face of professional uncertainty.