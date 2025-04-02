Shikhar Dhawan Confirms Relationship With Sophie Shine: Former Indian Cricketer Finds Love Again

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan has finally put an end to the speculation surrounding his love life. Dhawan said at Times Now Summit 2025, that he is in a relationship, setting social media abuzz. While he refrained from directly naming his partner, the cameras panned to Irish beauty Sophie Shine, who was seen blushing, further fueling the rumors.

Champions Trophy 2025 Sparks Romance Rumors

The whispers of Dhawan’s new romance began when he was spotted watching a Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai alongside Sophie Shine. Their public appearance led to widespread speculation, with fans and media closely monitoring their outings. Now, with Dhawan’s playful yet telling confirmation, the rumors have been put to rest.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Journey: From Heartbreak to Healing

Shikhar Dhawan’s personal life has been a topic of public discourse since his divorce from Aesha Mukerji in 2023. The Delhi High Court granted Dhawan a divorce citing mental cruelty, marking a tumultuous phase in his life. Since then, he has been vocal about his struggles in maintaining communication with his son, Zoravar, who resides in Australia with his mother.

During the summit, Dhawan emotionally revealed that he has been blocked on all communication platforms by his ex-wife, making it difficult for him to reach out to his son. Despite the challenges, he maintains a positive outlook, emphasizing personal growth and newfound happiness.

Shikhar Dhawan’s Statement on Love and Moving Forward

When asked about his relationship status, Dhawan showcased his characteristic wit and charm. "Yes, I have moved on. I wouldn’t say I was unlucky in love—rather, my choices came from inexperience. But now, I have experience, and that will come in handy. It was a learning curve for me. There were good moments, there were bad moments, and I am grateful for all of them," he stated.

When the anchor pressed further about whether he is dating someone, Dhawan skillfully dodged the question with a cricket analogy. "See, I know how to dodge bouncers in cricket, and I know you’re throwing one at me now. But I won’t get caught," he said with a laugh, leaving the audience entertained.

Fans React as Dhawan’s New Love Story Unfolds

Following his confirmation, social media has been flooded with reactions from fans and celebrities alike. Many have expressed happiness for the cricketer, appreciating his resilience and positive approach towards life. The images and videos of Dhawan and Sophie Shine from the Champions Trophy have now gained renewed attention, further cementing their relationship status in the public eye.

Shikhar Dhawan Joins the List of Cricketers Finding Love Again

Dhawan isn’t the only cricketer who has found love after a failed marriage. In recent times, several Indian cricketers, including Hardik Pandya and Yuzvendra Chahal, have embarked on second chances at love. Dhawan’s journey resonates with many who believe in moving forward despite setbacks, making his story both relatable and inspiring.