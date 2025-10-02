Shikhar Dhawan Finally Breaks Silence On His Heated Row With Virat Kohli Says, 'I Abused A Lot...'

Cricket has a unique way of forging friendships that extend far beyond the boundaries of the game, often turning into lifelong bonds. One such celebrated camaraderie is that between Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli, admired by fans for their infectious energy and fun-filled interactions both on and off the field. Yet, Dhawan recently opened up about a moment when their friendship was tested, revealing that the two had once been involved in a serious clash.

Shikhar Dhawan recalls what triggered the fight

In a podcast with Raj Shamani, Dhawan shared how a seemingly playful incident turned tense. Known for his cheerful personality, Dhawan revealed that he and Kohli had once lost their cool during what was meant to be a light-hearted football session before a match.

“Virat and I fought once. We shoulder-tackled each other once while playing football during a warm-up session. For a second, we got angry. Slowly, we stopped playing football in warm-ups because people would fight. It happens, there are so many athletes, aggressive, each one is big in his own right,” Dhawan said.

This moment showed that even the closest of teammates can have on-field outbursts, especially in the heat of competitive environments.

Another heated exchange in South Africa

Dhawan went on to reveal that the two had clashed once again under very different circumstances. This time, the incident occurred during an international game in South Africa, when Kohli’s actions on the field led to Dhawan’s dismissal. The southpaw admitted that the situation left him frustrated, particularly given the timing of his career struggles during that period.

“I was in South Africa, Virat ran me out. At that time, I got very angry… My (IPL) auction, too, hadn’t gone well. I wasn’t able to accept that as well. So, that was there, and then this (run out) happened. I abused a lot… he (Kohli) was in the middle, I was venting out in the dressing room - not at him, but like how batsmen usually would. But we have our understanding because we know it isn’t intentional. This happens in cricket,” Dhawan revealed.

Despite the confrontation, Dhawan clarified that such moments were part of the game and nothing personal. Having known each other since their early cricketing days, the two carried mutual respect and understanding that helped to quickly move past such episodes

Last Match

Dhawan retired from international cricket in August 2024, but his final shared outing with Kohli came earlier, on February 12, 2022, during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League 2nd ODI against Sri Lanka at Dharamsala. This rain-affected day-night match saw India post 3/215 in 42.2 overs after electing to bat first. Dhawan top-scored with a stylish 86 off 95 balls (9 fours, 2 sixes), anchoring the innings before rain interrupted play.