NewsCricketShikhar Dhawan Gets Engaged To Sophie Shine, Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Shikhar Dhawan Gets Engaged To Sophie Shine, Shares Heartfelt Instagram Post

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has entered a new chapter of his personal life as he officially announced his engagement to longtime partner Sophie Shine. 

Written By Nitesh Dubey|Last Updated: Jan 12, 2026, 05:37 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Shikhar Dhawan Gets Engaged To Sophie Shine, Shares Heartfelt Instagram PostImage Credit:- X

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has entered a new chapter of his personal life as he officially announced his engagement to longtime partner Sophie Shine. The cricketer shared the happy news on Instagram, sending fans and fellow cricketers into a celebratory mood.

A Special Announcement on Social Media

Dhawan took to Instagram to post a touching picture that prominently showcased the couple’s engagement rings. The image, subtle yet deeply meaningful, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption reflecting love, gratitude, and the joy of starting a new journey together. Within minutes, the post was flooded with congratulatory messages from fans, teammates, and celebrities from the cricketing fraternity.

The engagement announcement quickly went viral, trending across social media platforms as fans expressed happiness for the popular left-hander, who has always been admired for wearing his heart on his sleeve both on and off the field.

Who Is Sophie Shine?

Sophie Shine is an Irish professional who is reported to be working in the corporate sector and is currently based in Abu Dhabi. Though she has largely maintained a low public profile, her appearances alongside Dhawan at events and occasional social media posts had already sparked curiosity among fans. The engagement post has now firmly placed the spotlight on their relationship, confirming what many had speculated for months.

A New Beginning After a Tough Phase

Dhawan’s engagement comes after a challenging phase in his personal life following his divorce. Over the past few years, the former India star has often spoken about resilience, self-growth, and finding happiness again. This milestone marks a fresh start for the cricketer, who continues to inspire fans not just with his cricketing achievements but also with his outlook on life.

About the Author
authorImg
Nitesh Dubey

Nitesh Dubey is a Trainee Sub-Editor at Zee News English with over two years of experience in sports journalism. He began his media career in 2024 as an Assistant Producer at India News before join... Read more

