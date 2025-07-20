Shikhar Dhawan Opts Out Of India vs Pakistan Clash In WCL 2025, Cites Patriotism Over Sport

In a significant development ahead of the World Championship of Legends (WCL) 2025, former Indian opener Shikhar Dhawan has officially opted out of participating in any matches against Pakistan. The veteran cricketer shared a screenshot of an email he sent to the tournament organisers on May 11, 2025, in which he clearly stated his decision to withdraw from the India vs Pakistan fixture.

Taking to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Dhawan wrote:

“Jo kadam 11 May ko liya, uspe aaj bhi waise hi khada hoon. Mera desh mere liye sab kuch hai, aur desh se badhkar kuch nahi hota.”

Jai Hind! __ pic.twitter.com/gLCwEXcrnR — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 19, 2025

The heartfelt message received widespread support from fans, fellow players, and public figures. The 38-year-old's email had conveyed his firm stand, explaining that he would not take part in a match that involved the Pakistan team due to the emotional and political atmosphere prevailing in the country following recent terror attacks, including the tragic Pahalgam incident in Jammu & Kashmir.

Not the Only One Standing Down

Dhawan’s decision wasn’t isolated. Several other Indian cricket legends, including Suresh Raina, Yusuf Pathan, Harbhajan Singh, and Irfan Pathan, also reportedly chose not to participate in the controversial fixture. The collective move sent a powerful message that transcended sport, emphasising national sentiment over entertainment.

Adding to the pressure, popular travel and event partner EaseMyTrip issued a public statement withdrawing sponsorship from any match that involved Pakistan. The company cited their stance as “patriotic,” reinforcing that “national sentiment always comes first.”

WCL Responds: Match Cancelled

In light of the growing dissent, the WCL 2025 organisers decided to call off the India vs Pakistan match, originally scheduled as a high-profile fixture. A formal apology was released:

"We deeply regret any hurt caused to Indian sentiments. We never intended to create distress or controversy. WCL is about celebrating the legends of cricket, and we respect the choices of every player."

The statement confirmed that the rest of the tournament will proceed as scheduled, minus the marquee India vs Pakistan face-off.

A Broader Message

Dhawan’s stance has sparked a nationwide conversation, blending patriotism with sports diplomacy. In a time where national pride is often at crossroads with international engagements, his actions have been seen as a stand for principles over popularity.