Shikhar Dhawan Reveals He 'Smuggled' Girlfriend Into Room Shared with Rohit Sharma; Know Hitman’s Hilarious Reaction

Shikhar Dhawan, known for his lively and charismatic personality both on and off the field, recently made a candid revelation about his personal life. The former India opener, who has always been known for his fearless approach to life, shared an intriguing story from his India A tour to Australia back in 2006.

In his autobiography, Dhawan opened up about a romantic relationship he had during the tour and how he used to sneak his girlfriend, whom he referred to as Ellen (a pseudonym), into the hotel room he was sharing with Rohit Sharma. He even shared the reaction of the "Hitman" to the situation. It was part of his memoir titled 'The One: Cricket, My Life and More'

"She was very beautiful, and suddenly I was in love again! I thought to myself, 'She is the one for me, and I am going to marry her,'" Dhawan wrote in his autobiography, as quoted by Sportstar.

Dhawan went on to explain that his tour was going well, as he had started with a half-century in a practice match. After every game, he would go to meet Ellen, and soon, he began bringing her into his hotel room with Rohit. Naturally, this led to some light-hearted complaints from his roommate.

"I started with a half-century in a practice game, and my tour was progressing well. After every game, I would go over to meet up with Ellen (not her real name) and I soon started smuggling her into my hotel room which I was sharing with Rohit Sharma. Now and then, he would complain in Hindi. 'Will you let me sleep?'

However, it wasn’t long before their relationship became the talk of the team. One evening, when Dhawan and Ellen went to dinner together, their hand-in-hand appearance in the lobby caught the attention of the entire squad. A senior national selector, who was also traveling with the team, spotted them, which caused a bit of a stir.

"It didn't even occur to me that I should let go of her hand, because to me, we were committing no crime," Dhawan shared. "There was a good chance that if I had performed consistently on that Australia tour, I would have made it to the senior Indian side, but my performance kept dipping."

Dhawan, who made his mark in all formats of the game, has played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs, and 68 T20Is for India. His most successful format was ODIs, where he scored 6,793 runs at an average of 44.11, including 17 centuries and 39 half-centuries. In Tests, Dhawan averaged 40.61, amassing 2,315 runs, with 7 centuries and 5 half-centuries to his name