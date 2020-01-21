Shikhar Dhawan ruled out of New Zealand T20Is with shoulder injury

In a major blow to India, opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand due to a shoulder injury.

The 34-year-old picked up the shoulder injury during the third and final ODI against Australia which the Men in Blue went on to win by seven wickets to clinch the three-match series 2-1.

After Australia won the toss and opted to bat first, Dhawan landed awkwardly on his left shoulder while diving to stop a shot from Aaron Finch on the third delivery of the fifth over by Jasprit Bumrah. Subsequently, he clutched his shoulder in pain before walking off the field for medical assessment.

Dhawan was then taken for tests and he didn't return to the field to open the batting for the Men in Blue. KL Rahul came to open the chase for India in his place along with Rohit Sharma.

The Indian opener was later also seen with his left arm in a sling in the dressing room.

Now, it has been confirmed that Dhawan has not traveled with the Indian squad that left for Auckland on Monday for the upcoming limited-overs fixtures against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the national selectors are yet to name Dhawan's replacement for the series, ESPNcricinfo reported.

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the five-match T20I series from January 24 at Eden Gardens. The two sides will then head into three-match ODI series and two Tests, beginning February 5 at Seddon Park in Hamilton.