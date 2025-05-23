Shikhar Dhawan’s Viral Hindi Dubbing Reel With Sophie Shine Sparks Fan Reactions - WATCH

A few days ago, Shikhar Dhawan shared a heartfelt Instagram post featuring his partner, Sophie Shine, marking a significant moment in his personal life. The post, which includes a warm photo of the couple, has garnered attention and affection from fans and followers alike.

This public acknowledgment comes after Dhawan's previous marriage to Aesha Mukerji, with whom he shares a son, Zoravar. The couple divorced in 2021, and Dhawan was granted visitation rights to his son.

Shikhar Dhawan recently shared a reel featuring his girlfriend, Sophie Shine, where the couple is seen dubbing a popular Hindi dialogue. The light-hearted video has quickly gone viral, earning widespread reactions and love from fans nationwide.

In addition to his personal updates, Dhawan continues to engage with his audience through various Instagram posts, reflecting his multifaceted life beyond cricket. For instance, he has shared moments from his philanthropic endeavors and fitness routines, providing fans with a glimpse into his off-field activities.