Shikhar Dhawan Spotted With Mystery Girl In Dubai, Viral Video Sparks Dating Rumors - Watch

Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, known for his flamboyant batting and charming personality, has once again found himself in the spotlight—this time, not for his cricketing exploits but for his personal life. After his divorce from Ayesha Mukherjee, Dhawan has largely maintained a low profile when it comes to relationships. However, a recent video featuring him with a woman has sparked rumors that he might be dating again.

Dhawan Spotted With Mystery Girl In Dubai

Dhawan was in Dubai on Thursday for the India vs. Bangladesh match in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, where he was also serving as a brand ambassador for the tournament. During his time at the venue, he participated in a photo session with the trophy and even made a brief appearance in the commentary box, sharing light moments with his Indian colleagues.

However, what caught everyone’s attention was a woman spotted alongside him. Videos of Dhawan with this woman have gone viral on social media, leading to speculations about a possible relationship. Reports suggest that the woman in question is Sophie Shine, an Ireland-based product consultant. Though there is no official confirmation regarding their relationship status, fans have been quick to speculate that they might be more than just friends.

Social Media Speculation Grows

The speculation intensified after a clip surfaced where Dhawan, seemingly aware of the camera, attempted to hide his face while appearing alongside Sophie. The two were also reportedly seen together in November last year and follow each other on social media, further fueling the rumors.

As of now, neither Dhawan nor Sophie has confirmed or denied these speculations. While some believe it could just be a friendship, others think Dhawan might be opening up to a new relationship. Only time will tell whether this is the start of a new chapter in Dhawan’s personal life or just another case of social media frenzy.