NewsCricketShikhar Dhawan ties knot with girlfriend Sophie Shine in private ceremony; See dreamy wedding pictures
SHIKHAR DHAWAN

Shikhar Dhawan ties knot with girlfriend Sophie Shine in private ceremony; See dreamy wedding pictures

Shikhar Dhawan and Sophie Shine have been in a relationship for almost a year, with the former India cricketer confirming their relationship in May last year. 

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 22, 2026, 12:59 AM IST|Source: IANS
Shikhar Dhawan ties knot with girlfriend Sophie Shine in private ceremony; See dreamy wedding pictures Pic credit: instagram/@shikhardofficial

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has released photos of his wedding with long-time partner Sophie Shine, confirming the news through social media posts on Saturday.

They have been in a relationship for almost a year, with Dhawan confirming their relationship in May 2025 and a few months back, and last month, the couple announced their engagement on Instagram. In the Insta post, Dhawan also informed his fans that their wedding outfit was designed by famous designer Manish Malhotra.

"Mr. & Mrs. Dhawan. Outfit - @manishmalhotra05," said Dhawan in his post.

Earlier in the day, India leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal gave fans a peek into Shikhar and Sophie Shine's wedding celebrations by sharing pictures from the ceremony on Saturday. 

The wedding, reportedly taking place in the Delhi NCR region, is attended by close friends and family members. Chahal took to Instagram to post cheerful moments from the celebrations, including a picture of Dhawan dressed in traditional groom’s attire alongside Sophie, who looked good in her bridal outfit. The spinner was also seen enjoying the festivities and dancing with other guests.

Captioning his post, Chahal wrote, “Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai,” expressing his excitement for his former teammate’s big day.

Earlier, Dhawan had shared pictures from his sangeet ceremony on Instagram. “Sangeet Night, almost the Dhawans,” he wrote in his post. Sophie, too, had offered fans a glimpse of the pre-wedding festivities by sharing photos from her haldi ceremony.

Dhawan and Sophie made their relationship public in 2025 and announced their engagement in January 2026. Their love story reportedly began several years ago in Dubai, and since then, Sophie has been a constant presence in Dhawan’s life. The couple has built a strong following on social media, where their light-hearted and humorous reels are widely appreciated by fans.

This is Dhawan’s second marriage. His first marriage to Ayesha Mukherjee ended in 2021.

Dhawan officially retired from all forms of international and domestic cricket on August 24, 2024. During his international career, Dhawan established himself as one of India’s most dependable openers, especially in limited-overs cricket. Known for his performances in major tournaments, he earned the nickname 'Mr. ICC', for his consistency on the global stage.

Across 269 international matches, Dhawan scored 10,867 runs and registered 24 centuries, leaving behind a significant legacy in Indian cricket. 

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news andworld News on Zee News.

