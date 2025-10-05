Shikhar Dhawan Visits Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple With Girlfriend Sophie Shine; Attends Bhasma Aarti

Cricket may have seen many stars come and go, but few have left as lasting an impression as Shikhar Dhawan. Even after his retirement last year, fans continue to shower love on their beloved “Gabbar.” Recently, the former Indian opener was seen in a new light embracing spirituality during a visit to Ujjain’s Mahakaleshwar Temple, where he attended the Bhasma Aarti with his girlfriend, Sophie Shine. The serene glimpse of the ex-cricketer has since gone viral, drawing admiration from fans across social media.

Dhawan Attends Mahakal’s Bhasma Aarti with Sophie Shine

Known for his flamboyant strokeplay and infectious smile, Dhawan showed a calmer side of himself during his spiritual visit. Draped in traditional Bhagva Vastra, the left-hander was seen deeply immersed in devotion during the early morning rituals of the Bhasma Aarti, one of the most sacred ceremonies at the Mahakaleshwar Temple.

Accompanied by Sophie Shine, Dhawan offered prayers and sought blessings from Lord Mahakal. The couple participated in the holy rituals and later took divine darshan of the deity. Pictures and videos from the temple visit spread rapidly online, with fans applauding Dhawan’s devotion and humility.

Dhawan Shares His Spiritual Experience

After completing the ritual, Dhawan opened up about his experience in a heartfelt interaction with ANI. Expressing his reverence for Lord Mahakal, he described how spiritually fulfilling the moment was for him.

“I felt very good, I enjoyed it a lot. The power that comes from Mahakal Aarti engrosses us. This is my second visit to the Mahakaleshwar temple. Baba Mahakal’s blessings are always necessary, and I hope they stay with the entire world,” said Dhawan.

The veteran cricketer’s words reflected deep gratitude and faith, showing how spirituality continues to guide him even after his cricketing journey.

Other Cricketers Who Visited Mahakal

Dhawan joins a growing list of Indian cricketers who have sought Lord Mahakal’s divine blessings. Over the past year, several stars including Virat Kohli, Umesh Yadav, Jitesh Sharma, Axar Patel, and Gautam Gambhir have made pilgrimages to the revered temple. Their visits highlight how spirituality remains a significant part of many athletes’ lives, helping them stay grounded and mentally strong.

A Different Side of ‘Gabbar’

While fans remember Shikhar Dhawan for his explosive starts and signature moustache twirls on the cricket field, his recent visit to Mahakal offers a glimpse into the more peaceful and spiritual side of his life. Even away from the pitch, Dhawan continues to inspire not just through cricketing heroics, but also through his devotion, positivity, and balance between fame and faith.