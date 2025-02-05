Shivam Dube Achieves Unique RECORD, Becomes 1st Player In The World To...

India all-rounder Shivam Dube achieved a unique milestone during the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. India thrashed England by 150 runs in the fifth T20I in Mumbai to seal the series 4-1.

The historic T20I match in Mumbai will be remembered for Abhishek Sharma, who smashed a blistering century, scoring 135 of just 54 balls. However, Shivam Dube also made a significant contribution with bat and ball in that game.

Dube first a quickfire knock (30 off 13) to help India post a daunting total of 247-9 in 20 overs. He then picked crucial wickets of Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell to derail England's run chase.

Notably, Dube was not part of the original squad and was added after Rinku Singh and Nitish Reddy suffered injury setbacks. While Reddy was ruled out of the series due to side strain injury, Rinku missed the second and third T20I due to a low back spasm.

The Senior Selection Committee included Shivam Dube and Ramandeep Singh in the India squad as injury replacement.

Unique Record For Shivam Dube

Shivam Dube played his first match of the series in the fourth T20I in Pune where India registered a 15-run win. Thereafter, India thrashed England in the fifth T20I by 150 runs, which extended the number of Dube's consecutive T20I wins to 30 matches. With this, Dube became the first player in the world to win 30 T20I matches in a row.

Dube's IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took to X to congratulate him for achieving a unique milestone in T20Is.

"If Dube plays, India wins. 30-0 and still going strong," wrote CSK along with the picture.

If Dube plays, India wins

30-0 and still going strong #WhistlePodu #INDvENG : BCCI pic.twitter.com/qMCCBxC0rb — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) February 3, 2025

Notably, Shivam Dube has been a consistent performer in the last few years for CSK. The five-time champions retained him for 12 crore before the mega IPL auction.

Once again, Dube will be a crucial player for CSK in the upcoming IPL 2025, which is set to begin from March 21