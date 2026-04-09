Shivam Dube fires major warning at IPL teams despite CSK's three consecutive losses in IPL 2026; says this

The prominent all rounder for Chennai Super Kings, Shivam Dube, has expressed confidence that the team will recover despite a disappointing beginning to the IPL 2026 season. The Chennai Super Kings squad, led by Ruturaj Gaikwad, has endured a difficult start to their 2026 campaign by failing to win any of their opening three matches. Before their scheduled contest against Delhi Capitals on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, star player Shivam Dube has put other teams on notice, asserting that the franchise will demonstrate a powerful recovery in the tournament.

Shivam Dube Promises a Resilient Comeback

Speaking at a recent event, Dube discussed the prestigious history of CSK and vowed that they would bounce back effectively after their first three lackluster performances.

"Yeah, we lost 3 matches, but in the past we have won more than 3 matches in a row, So you will see the bounce back," star all-rounder said.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Massive statement by Shivam Dube after CSK’s 3 back-to-back losses:



“Yeah, we lost 3 matches, but in the past we have won more than 3 matches in a row. So you will see the bounce back against DC on the 11th.”



Need this confidence than those crying faces in the dugout pic.twitter.com/eqiCaucWtD — TELUGU MSDIANS (@TeluguMSDians) April 8, 2026

Analysis of CSK’s Recent Form

Chennai has struggled to live up to the high standards they typically set. They suffered defeats against the Rajasthan Royals and Mumbai Indians before falling to a significant 43 run loss against Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

Shivam Dube’s Individual Statistics in IPL 2026

Following his role in India’s 2026 ICC T20 World Cup victory, Dube has had a relatively quiet start for CSK. He has accumulated 69 runs across three matches, averaging 34.50 with a strike rate of 156.82. However, the left handed batter did produce a notable performance of 45 runs from 27 deliveries, which helped CSK reach a total of 209/5 during their game against Punjab Kings at Chepauk.

Return Date for Dewald Brevis Set

Head coach Stephen Fleming gave a positive report on the recovery of Dewald Brevis, indicating that the player is ahead of his expected rehabilitation timeline. Brevis was retained for 2.20 crore after a standout 2025 season where he recorded a strike rate of 180. His return is eagerly awaited by fans. Observations of Brevis engaging in intense drills suggest he is prepared to join the starting lineup, potentially for the April 11 game.

Brevis contributed to the anticipation during a Chennai promotional event. Appearing with Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Ayush Mhatre, the 22 year old provided a clear update to supporters. When questioned about his availability, he told the crowd, "See you guys on the 11th... every match, everywhere we play," confirming he should be ready for the match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.