All-rounder Shivam Dube praised the match-winning stand between Ishan Kishan and captain Suryakumar Yadav after India produced a sensational run chase to beat the New Zealand national cricket team by seven wickets in the second T20I at Raipur on Wednesday.

Record-Breaking Chase in Raipur

Chasing a daunting 209, India wrapped up the target in just 15.2 overs, setting a new benchmark for the fastest successful 200+ chase in men’s T20Is among full-member nations. The Men in Blue crossed the line with 28 balls to spare, eclipsing Pakistan’s previous mark of 24 balls. The win was also India’s joint-highest successful T20I chase (209, previously vs Australia in 2023) and their sixth 200+ chase overall, leaving them just behind Australia (seven).

India were wobbling at 6/2 after 1.1 overs, but Kishan and Suryakumar flipped the script with a breathtaking 122-run partnership off just 48 balls for the third wicket. Their stand decisively swung momentum and set up a commanding finish.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Dube lauded Kishan’s impact:

“Ishan Kishan is one of the best left-handers I have seen. He is called a small pocket blast. His batting is very strong, and he showed it again today. We really enjoyed Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav’s partnership.”

On his captain, Dube added: “When Suryakumar Yadav is in form, the world knows what he’s capable of. Today he reminded everyone why he is the No. 1 T20 batter.”

Match Summary: India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I

India registered a dominant seven-wicket win over New Zealand in the second T20I at Raipur to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series. Chasing 209, skipper Suryakumar Yadav’s unbeaten 82 and Ishan Kishan’s explosive 76 powered India to the target with 28 balls to spare after an early wobble at 6/2. Earlier, New Zealand posted 208/6, led by Mitchell Santner (47) and Rachin Ravindra (44). The chase became India’s second-highest successful T20I run chase and the biggest victory by balls remaining for a full member nation while pursuing a 200-plus target.