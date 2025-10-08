Shivam Dube Sets New T20I Record With 36-Match Unbeaten Streak

Indian all-rounder Shivam Dube has etched his name in cricket history by setting a new record in men’s T20I cricket. Dube’s remarkable 36-match unbeaten streak now stands as the longest consecutive winning streak by a player in T20I history.

A Record-Breaking Run

The streak began in December 2019 and has continued across multiple T20I series and tournaments, including matches that extended into super overs. Dube’s consistency and match-winning contributions have been crucial in helping India maintain dominance in the shortest format.

This achievement surpasses the previous record of 26 consecutive unbeaten matches held by Pascal Murungi of Uganda, making Dube the new benchmark for resilience and performance in T20I cricket.

Pivotal Performances

Dube has been instrumental in several key victories for India, most notably during the 2024 ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. In the final against Pakistan, his cameo of 27 runs off 16 balls proved vital in steering India to victory. Beyond batting, Dube’s contributions with the ball have further reinforced his all-round value to the team.

Significance of the Streak

Maintaining such a streak over multiple years highlights not only Dube’s skill but also his mental strength and consistency. His ability to perform under pressure, especially in high-stakes matches, underscores why he is considered a cornerstone of India’s T20I setup.

Looking Ahead

As India prepares for the upcoming T20I series and tournaments, Dube’s streak adds a psychological advantage. Opponents will be acutely aware of his form and capability to change games, making him a player to watch in every contest. Shivam Dube’s 36-match unbeaten streak is more than just a statistic; it is a testament to his talent, focus, and enduring impact on international cricket.