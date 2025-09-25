Shoaib Akhtar Calls Sanju Samson India’s “Weak Link” in Asia Cup 2025, KL Rahul Should Have Played

Former Pakistan pace legend Shoaib Akhtar has sparked a debate over Sanju Samson’s inclusion in India’s Asia Cup 2025 squad, calling him the “weak link” and suggesting that KL Rahul would have been a more suitable choice. The remarks came following India’s tense clash against Pakistan, where Samson struggled in the middle order.

Sanju Samson’s Asia Cup Journey So Far

Samson, who had been opening the innings for India before the tournament, saw his role change with Shubman Gill’s return to the T20I side. To accommodate Gill, Samson was pushed down the batting order, while backup keeper Jitesh Sharma remained on the sidelines. Despite limited opportunities, Samson’s performance against Pakistan raised eyebrows; he scored just 13 off 17 balls before being bowled by Haris Rauf in India’s 172-run chase.

Earlier in the tournament, Samson had shown glimpses of form, scoring 56 off 45 balls against Oman, but critics pointed out that his innings was slow against a weaker bowling attack. His fluctuating form has fueled discussions about India’s middle-order stability.

Shoaib Akhtar Calls Samson India’s “Weak Link”

Speaking on Pakistan’s Game On Hai TV show, Akhtar expressed his frustration over Samson’s selection. “Imagine KL Rahul is not in this team. In place of Sanju Samson, KL Rahul would have played. He hits big shots, sticks to the right areas. So Sanju Samson was your weak link. The match went to the penultimate over because of that. Otherwise, it wouldn’t have gone so deep,” Akhtar said.

The former pacer emphasized that Rahul’s presence could have changed the outcome, potentially ending the match five overs earlier. Akhtar’s comments highlight the ongoing debate about India’s middle-order options and whether the team management made the right call in favoring Samson over Rahul.

Indian Team Management Stands by Samson

Despite criticism, India assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate defended Samson’s role in the squad. “I think he has had two decent chances and is still figuring out how to play the middle-order role. The team believes Sanju is the best man for the job. With Shubman and Abhishek at the top and the captain at No. 3, Sanju is our ideal No. 5,” Doeschate said.

The Dutch all-rounder pointed out that Samson’s adjustment period is natural, especially given the changing dynamics of the batting order in a high-stakes tournament like the Asia Cup 2025.

Key Moments That Shaped India-Pakistan Clash

The India-Pakistan encounter in the Asia Cup was a nail-biter, with India chasing 172 runs. Samson’s early dismissal contributed to a tense finish, but the Indian team managed to edge past Pakistan in the 19th over. Standout performances from Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma ensured India maintained their top spot in the Super 4 points table, with a net run-rate of 0.689.

Looking ahead, India faces Bangladesh in their second Super 4 clash on September 24, 2025. A victory will secure India a spot in the final, potentially giving the team more clarity on the roles of Samson and other middle-order players before the title-deciding match.