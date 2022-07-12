Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has made a big comment on India vs Pakistan clash in the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Akhtar feels that it will not be easy for Babar Azam-led Pakistan side to beat Rohit Sharma's Team India in the mega event. Men in Green achieved their first win over Men in Blue in the World Cup last year, when they thrashed arch-rivals by 10 wickets in the league stage match. However, Akhtar feels that India will come up with proper planning this time.

India vs Pakistan T20I Head to Head

India - 7

Pakistan - 2

“India will come up with proper planning this time around. It will not be easy for Pakistan to beat India in T20 WC this time,” Akhtar was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “Predicting match results now is quite difficult but Pakistan should bowl second as [the] pitch in Melbourne offers bounce to fast bowlers,” he further added.

India will take on Pakistan on October 23 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. India have dominated Pakistan in the World Cup clashes but the Babar Azam's side will be high on confidence after the last victory. On the other hand, India will be playing under the new leadership of Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid, so they will want to pull off a different result.

India vs Pakistan in T20 World Cup

India - 5

Pakistan - 1

“I believe the crowd will be bigger this time. Around 150,000 fans will watch the match line in Melbourne. Out of which, 70,000 will be Indian supporters,” he said.