Shoaib Akhtar Meets Internet Sensation Dolly Chaiwala During ILT20 2025, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar met Indian internet sensation Dolly Chaiwala aka Sunil Patel. They were spotted meeting during the ongoing ILT20 2025 in the UAE ahead of the match between the Gulf Giants and the MI Emirates.

Dolly Chaiwala became an overnight star after his slow-motion milk pouring. He also served his tea to the Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. Coming from Nagpur, Sunil also has a massive followers of 4.5 million on Instagram. Currently, Shoaib Akhtar is taking part in the ILT20 2025 as a commentator, and that is when he got a chance to meet Dolly Chaiwala in the UAE and also posted a video on his social media handle.

"Ran into Dolly Chaiwala at the stadium. What a lovely character with an inspiring story”, Shoaib Akhtar captioned.

Ran into Dolly Chaiwala at the stadium. What a lovely character with an inspiring story pic.twitter.com/W7lJ1Usefc — Shoaib Akhtar (shoaib100mph) January 31, 2025

Shoaib Akhtar who is still considered one of the fastest bowlers across the world has taken part in a lot of India vs Pakistan rivalries. Once again, the two teams are set to lock horns with each other in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025. The high-octane clash is slated to take place on February 23 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly also spoke about the game between the two nations. Speaking in a Netflix promo, Ganguly stated, “It was a Friendship tour only in name, but when Shoaib Akhtar is going to bowl at 150 kilometers an hour, where is the friendship in that?"

Dada SGanguly99 you're awesome. Indian cricket is incomplete without you. pic.twitter.com/tRtb58EGp2 — Shoaib Akhtar (shoaib100mph) January 29, 2025

In reply, Shoaib Akhtar dropped a heartwarming reaction saying that Indian cricket is incomplete with Sourav Ganguly. “Dada @SGanguly99 you’re awesome. Indian cricket is incomplete without you."