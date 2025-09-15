Shoaib Akhtar Reacts After Team India Skips Handshake With Pakistan In Asia Cup 2025 – What Went Wrong?

The Asia Cup 2025 clash between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium turned heads not just for the cricketing action, but for the off-field controversy that followed. Team India’s emphatic seven-wicket win over their arch-rivals took a dramatic turn when the customary post-match handshake was noticeably absent. Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar didn’t hold back in expressing his disappointment, urging the cricketing world to separate politics from sport.

India’s Clinical Victory Overshadows Usual Diplomacy

On Sunday, September 14, 2025, India dominated Pakistan in Group A of the Asia Cup 2025. The Men in Blue bowled with precision, restricting Pakistan to a modest 127/9 in their 20 overs. India chased down the target in just 15.5 overs, losing only three wickets, showcasing a perfect blend of batting dominance and strategic execution.

However, the post-match scene was unusual. As Pakistan’s players waited for the customary handshake, the Indian squad exited the field and quickly retreated into their dressing room. Clips of the team closing the dressing room door circulated widely, sparking debates across social media and sports news platforms.

Shoaib Akhtar Condemns “No Handshake” Stance

Reacting on a Pakistani sports channel, Shoaib Akhtar called India’s action disheartening. “It is a cricket match. Don’t make it political. Show some grace. Fights keep happening, but it doesn’t mean you don’t shake hands,” Akhtar stated. He emphasized that while tensions exist between the nations, cricket should remain a platform for sportsmanship, not a political statement.

The former speedster also defended Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha, who skipped the post-match presentation ceremony. Akhtar commented, “Good. Salman did the right thing. He didn’t go to the post-match ceremony, and that was justified.” His remarks reflect the deep emotions and pride that surround India-Pakistan cricket clashes, especially in the shadow of geopolitical tensions.

India Stands by National Sentiments

Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav addressed the handshake controversy during the post-match press conference. He explained that the decision to skip the customary handshake was made out of respect for the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack earlier this year. Yadav stated, “We stand by the families affected by the Pahalgam tragedy and dedicate this win to our armed forces, who continue to inspire us with their bravery.”

This response underscores how India’s cricket team is increasingly mindful of national sentiment while balancing the integrity of the sport. Analysts note that the decision was less about hostility and more a symbolic gesture reflecting the broader public mood.

Tensions, Tradition, and Cricket Diplomacy

The IND vs PAK handshake snub highlights the delicate intersection of politics and cricket. Historically, India-Pakistan matches have carried immense emotional weight, with players often navigating national pride alongside international sportsmanship. While Akhtar urged a neutral, graceful approach, Indian players prioritized empathy for their nation’s sentiment, demonstrating that cricket diplomacy can be as complex off the field as it is on.

Cricket fans worldwide are now debating whether post-match courtesies should transcend political sensitivities or whether players must consider public sentiment, especially after high-profile incidents like the Pahalgam attack.