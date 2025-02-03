Shoaib Akhtar Shares Hilarious Moment With Dolly Chaiwala During ILT20 2025 - Watch

In the world of cricket, Shoaib Akhtar's name is synonymous with raw pace and thrilling moments. However, his recent encounter with social media sensation Dolly Chaiwala during the ILT20 2025 in the UAE has reminded fans of the human side of sport, providing a lighthearted and viral moment that has captured the hearts of many.

Ran into Dolly Chaiwala at the stadium. What a lovely character with an inspiring story pic.twitter.com/W7lJ1Usefc January 31, 2025

As the tournament heats up with the playoffs on the horizon, Akhtar’s playful exchange with Dolly, an Instagram-famous tea vendor, offered a refreshing break from the on-field tension. In this heartwarming interaction, Akhtar, one of the brand ambassadors for the ILT20, shared a hilarious video with Dolly, showcasing their mutual respect, humor, and a shared love for the game.

Dolly Chaiwala’s Unique Take on Akhtar’s Legendary Pace

Dolly, a tea vendor from Nagpur, became a global sensation thanks to his engaging and humorous tea-making videos on Instagram. In this viral moment, Akhtar asks Dolly if he had ever seen him bowl in action, to which Dolly responds with excitement. His reply, “When you were bowling, it felt like you weren’t just bowling—you were hitting the ball right at the batter!” instantly caught the attention of viewers, who couldn’t help but laugh at the comparison. It was a nod to Akhtar's fierce pace that left even the most experienced batsmen quaking.

Dolly’s witty take on the Pakistan pacer’s bowling style delighted cricket fans, as the iconic bowler—renowned for his blistering pace and aggressive style—was likened to a force of nature, akin to a bomb being thrown at batters. This light-hearted moment was an excellent example of how sports and entertainment can seamlessly blend, making Akhtar’s presence in the ILT20 even more memorable.

Akhtar and Dolly’s Banter Over Sachin Tendulkar

The conversation took an amusing twist when Akhtar cheekily asked Dolly, “Did you feel bad when I dismissed Sachin?” With the kind of quick wit one would expect from a social media star, Dolly responded, “What can I do? As an Indian, I’m a Sachin fan too!” The exchange drew laughter from both men, highlighting the good-natured camaraderie that transcends national rivalries.

Akhtar, ever the good sport, shared a chuckle and added, “I felt bad too,” further proving that even amidst fierce cricketing competition, there exists a sense of mutual respect and friendship among players and fans alike. This playful banter between Akhtar and Dolly went viral, bringing a human element to the intense world of cricket.

The ILT20 2025: Playoffs Loom Large

While the fun moment between Akhtar and Dolly has undoubtedly taken the internet by storm, the intensity of the ILT20 2025 continues to build. As the group stage comes to a close, the Desert Vipers are leading the standings with an impressive seven wins from nine matches. The team’s dominant form has propelled them to the top, and they look set to carry this momentum into the playoffs, which are set to begin on February 5.

Currently, the Vipers are ahead with 14 points, followed by MI Emirates with 10 points. Sharjah Warriorz and Dubai Capitals are in the third and fourth spots with eight points each, while Abu Dhabi Night Riders and Gulf Giants are struggling at the bottom with six points apiece. With so much at stake in the coming matches, fans are eagerly anticipating the high-stakes drama that is about to unfold.