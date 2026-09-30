/Shoaib Akhtar to join PCB? Mohsin Naqvi meeting sparks major Pakistan Cricket shake up

Pakistan cricket could see a significant administrative shake up after a disappointing campaign in England, with former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar emerging as a possible addition to the Pakistan Cricket Board's cricket think tank. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is understood to be considering a wider overhaul that goes beyond changes within the board itself. The proposed plans include bringing in foreign coaches and consultants for Pakistan's national teams, along with a permanent long term head coach for the women's side.
Akhtar's name has entered the discussion after he held talks with Naqvi last week. The former pacer, famously associated with the nickname Rawalpindi Express because of his exceptional pace, is understood to have presented his own proposals for addressing some of the problems facing Pakistan cricket. His appointment has not been formally confirmed by the PCB.
England Defeat Triggers Review
The immediate backdrop to the proposed changes is Pakistan's Test tour of England in August and September 2026. England completed a 3-0 victory in the three Test series, handing Pakistan its first complete whitewash on English soil.
The result added to concerns surrounding the performances of Pakistan's teams across different levels. The difficulties have extended beyond the men's senior side, with the women's and age group teams also facing setbacks.
The poor run has increased pressure for structural changes, particularly after senior members of the coaching setup departed during and following the England tour.
Akhtar Discusses His Plans
Akhtar's potential involvement appears to have developed alongside an improvement in his relationship with Naqvi. According to a source cited by PTI, the PCB chairman offered support to Akhtar following a personal family bereavement, helping improve relations between the two.
The source said:
‘Shoaib is in line to get a major posting but obviously when he met with the Chairman he had his own set of ideas and conditions through which he believes Pakistan cricket can be taken forward.’
The discussions reportedly focused on how Akhtar could contribute to rebuilding the country's cricketing structure. His previous public criticism of Pakistan cricket has made his possible involvement notable, although the precise responsibilities attached to any proposed role remain unclear.
Wider Changes Under Consideration
The PCB's plans extend beyond Akhtar. Foreign coaches and consultants are being considered for the national teams as part of the proposed restructuring. The board is also seeking a permanent long term head coach for the women's team.
The departures of senior coaching personnel during and after the England tour have added urgency to the review. The board is now examining future plans for its cricketing operations, with some changes expected to be announced soon.
Naqvi's stated objective is to improve performances across Pakistan's cricketing teams. According to the source, the chairman expects ‘better results from the national men's, women's, shaheens and junior teams.’
Whether Akhtar eventually takes up the proposed position, and what authority he would receive, will depend on the PCB's final restructuring plans. For now, his discussions with Naqvi indicate that the former fast bowler could have a role in the board's next phase as Pakistan seeks to respond to a difficult period across its cricketing programme.
Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world news on Zee News.