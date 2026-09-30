/Shoaib Akhtar to join PCB? Mohsin Naqvi meeting sparks major Pakistan Cricket shake up

Pakistan cricket could see a significant administrative shake up after a disappointing campaign in England, with former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar emerging as a possible addition to the Pakistan Cricket Board's cricket think tank. PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is understood to be considering a wider overhaul that goes beyond changes within the board itself. The proposed plans include bringing in foreign coaches and consultants for Pakistan's national teams, along with a permanent long term head coach for the women's side.