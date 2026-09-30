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Shoaib Akhtar to join PCB? Mohsin Naqvi meeting sparks major Pakistan Cricket shake up

PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi is understood to be considering a wider overhaul that goes beyond changes within the board itself.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Sep 30, 2026, 07:31 AM IST|Updated: Sep 30, 2026, 07:32 AM IST
Shoaib Akhtar to join PCB? Mohsin Naqvi meeting sparks major Pakistan Cricket shake up
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