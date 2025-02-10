Shoaib Akhtar Vs Harbhajan Singh At ILT20 2025 Final Ahead Of India vs Pakistan Match In Champions Trophy 2025 - Watch

With the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 looming large, the excitement has already begun to simmer. And what better way to stoke the flames of one of cricket’s fiercest rivalries than a playful yet electrifying showdown between former India spinner Harbhajan Singh and ex-Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar? The two legendary cricketers engaged in a lighthearted face-off at the ILT20 2025 final, setting the stage for an intense India vs Pakistan clash on February 23 in Dubai.

Thats our way of getting ready for Champions Trophy. @harbhajan_singh kee kehnday oh? pic.twitter.com/ZufYlOt7Y4 February 9, 2025

A Trip Down Memory Lane

Cricket fans fondly remember the heated altercation between Harbhajan and Shoaib during the 2010 Asia Cup, where tempers flared, words were exchanged, and competitive spirits soared. Fast forward to 2025, and the duo decided to recreate their infamous spat—this time with smiles, laughter, and nostalgia. At the Dubai International Stadium, Harbhajan, armed with a plastic bat, and Shoaib, charging in with a ball in hand, mimicked their past on-field exchanges, much to the delight of the roaring crowd. The moment quickly went viral on social media, with Shoaib sharing the clip on X (formerly Twitter), captioning it, “That’s our way of getting ready for the Champions Trophy. @harbhajan_singh kee kehnday oh?”

ILT20 Final Sets the Stage

While the Harbhajan-Akhtar showdown stole the limelight, the ILT20 2025 final itself was a spectacle. The Desert Vipers and Dubai Capitals battled it out for their maiden title in front of a packed Dubai crowd. The thrilling contest was the perfect prelude to the high-octane cricket action set to unfold in the Champions Trophy, where the stakes will be much higher.

India vs Pakistan: A Rivalry Renewed

As cricket’s most intense rivalry gears up for another epic chapter, India and Pakistan’s upcoming Champions Trophy clash has fans on edge. With India refusing to play in Pakistan, all their matches have been shifted to a neutral venue in Dubai, adding another layer of intrigue. The last time these two met in the Champions Trophy final (2017), Pakistan emerged victorious, but India, the joint-record holders with two titles, will be eager to settle scores.

India’s Strong Form Ahead of Champions Trophy

India enters the tournament in red-hot form, having recently sealed an ODI series win against England. Captain Rohit Sharma’s sublime century (119) in the second ODI showcased his return to form, while Shubman Gill’s consistency and Ravindra Jadeja’s all-round brilliance bolstered India’s confidence. Under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, India has won nine of their last 11 white-ball matches, making them strong contenders for the coveted trophy.

Pakistan’s Struggles Raise Concerns

On the other hand, Pakistan has had a rocky build-up to the tournament. Their recent 78-run defeat against New Zealand in the ongoing tri-series (also featuring South Africa) has exposed vulnerabilities in their batting lineup. With Babar Azam leading the charge, Pakistan will need a quick turnaround if they are to defend their Champions Trophy title.

A Rivalry Steeped in History

The Indo-Pak rivalry has given cricket some of its most memorable moments. From the intense battles of the 1990s to the dramatic encounters in ICC tournaments, every match between these two teams is more than just a game—it’s a spectacle. And with history, pride, and bragging rights on the line, the February 23 clash in Dubai promises fireworks.

As the countdown to the Champions Trophy 2025 begins, Harbhajan and Shoaib’s playful banter serves as a reminder of what makes this rivalry so special. Whether it’s on the field or off it, India vs Pakistan is always box-office cricket.