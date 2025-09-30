In a dramatic Asia Cup 2025 final, Pakistan’s cricketing dreams came crashing down as India edged past them in a nail-biting chase of 147 runs. The defeat has sparked widespread debate, but no reaction has been as fiery as that of legendary pacer Shoaib Akhtar, who openly criticised Pakistan head coach Mike Hesson and captain Salman Ali Agha for questionable decisions and tactical missteps.

Pakistan’s Collapse: From 113/1 to 146 All Out

Sent in to bat first, Pakistan looked poised for a competitive total, reaching 113/1 at one stage. However, a catastrophic middle-order collapse saw the team bundled out for just 146, handing India a modest target. Former fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar was quick to highlight the glaring issues, saying, “It is the fault of the management that is not thinking right. Talking about senseless coaching, I would probably say… it’s senseless coaching.”

The defeat was particularly heartbreaking given Pakistan’s strong start, which featured a solid opening partnership. Yet, key players faltered under pressure, exposing both middle-order fragility and poor decision-making by the management.

Tilak Varma & India’s Thrilling Chase

India’s chase, while tense, showcased Tilak Varma’s composure under pressure. After early setbacks reduced India to 20/3, Varma’s unbeaten 69 guided the team to victory in the final over. Alongside Sanju Samson, who scored 77 before being dismissed, Varma ensured India capitalised on Pakistan’s collapse.

Despite India facing brief hiccups, Pakistan’s inability to defend a modest total underlined strategic errors, something Akhtar didn’t shy away from addressing.

Shoaib Akhtar’s Criticism: Coach & Captain Under Fire

Akhtar’s frustration was palpable as he criticised Pakistan’s head coach Mike Hesson for poor planning and tactical errors. He pointed to the exclusion of key players like Hasan Nawaz and Salman Mirza, stating that these decisions compounded the middle-order issues. “We are very disappointed, very hurt… our middle order is already a problem,” Akhtar remarked.

He also questioned the batting responsibilities assigned to players like Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Faheem Ashraf, stressing that expecting lower-order batsmen to cover the team’s shortcomings was unrealistic. According to Akhtar, these errors prevented Pakistan from posting a defendable total closer to 175.

Controversial Captaincy Decisions

Pakistan captain Salman Ali Agha faced particular scrutiny from Akhtar for his handling of bowling changes. In a crucial over, Agha handed the ball to Haris Rauf despite India struggling against spinners, which proved costly as Rauf conceded 17 runs in a single over. Akhtar didn’t mince words: “Captaincy is questionable. Bowling changes… there was no need to bring in Haris Rauf. Many reasons we lost, but again, it’s okay. It’s fine.”

Akhtar’s comments reflect a growing concern over Pakistan’s tactical planning, middle-order reliability, and the overall direction of the team heading into future international tournaments.

Lessons for Pakistan Cricket

The Asia Cup final has highlighted persistent issues within Pakistan cricket: inconsistent middle-order performances, questionable selection policies, and tactical errors during pressure situations. While India’s chase was heroic, the spotlight firmly rests on Pakistan’s team management and captaincy for failing to execute a game plan under pressure.

With cricket fans dissecting every move, the loss serves as a wake-up call for Pakistan Cricket Board, urging them to rethink team selection, batting strategies, and bowling tactics ahead of upcoming competitions. Shoaib Akhtar’s blunt remarks may sting, but they underline the need for accountability and smarter decision-making in high-stakes matches.