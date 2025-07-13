Shoaib Bashir Injury Update: Will England Spinner Bowl In 4th Innings Of IND vs ENG 3rd Test?

England are sweating on the fitness of their off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who suffered an injury blow on his left hand and was forced to leave the field during the ongoing third Test against India at Lord’s.

The incident occurred on Day 3, in the 78th over of India's first innings, when Ravindra Jadeja hit a powerful low drive towards Bashir, who was struck on his fingers in an attempt to grab the ball.

The 21-year-old was in visible discomfort after being struck and he immediately signalled up to the home dressing room that he had been injured and eventually it led to his immediate exit from the field. Joe Root stepped in to complete the over and take over as England's sole spinner in Bashir’s absence.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, the England camp were initially hopeful that Bashir would be available to bowl in the evening session on Day 3 of the ongoing Test. But, he instead sat along with their substitute fielders and did not take the field.

The report further mentioned that Bashir bowled on a practice strip ahead of the fourth day's play, with heavy strapping on his fourth and fifth fingers.

On the morning of the fourth day, England clarified that Bashir is expected to bowl in the fourth innings.

"Following his left little finger injury, Shoaib Bashir continues to be monitored and is expected to bowl in the fourth innings of this Test. A decision on whether he will bat in the third innings will be made in due course. His involvement in the fourth Test at Emirates Old Trafford will be assessed at the end of the match," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement.

When it comes to his performance, Bashir has taken nine wickets at 59.44 in this series, including the wicket of KL Rahul on the third day at Lord's.

If he is not declared fit to play in the fourth Test in Manchester, England's alternative spin options include Liam Dawson, Jack Leach and Rehan Ahmed.