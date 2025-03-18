Shoaib Malik Opens Up About Co-Parenting Son With Sania Mirza,'I Make Sure To...'

Former Pakistan cricket captain Shoaib Malik has spoken openly about his close relationship with his son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, following his divorce from Indian tennis star Sania Mirza. In a candid conversation on a Pakistani Ramzan show, Malik shared touching details about their father-son dynamic, emphasizing their deep friendship despite living apart.

A Playful Father-Son Bond: 'He Calls Me Bro'

Shoaib Malik revealed that his bond with Izhaan is more than just a traditional father-son relationship—it’s a friendship. “Uske saath jo relationship hai woh ek dosti wala hai. He calls me bro, and sometimes I also call him bro,” Malik said with a smile. This unique dynamic keeps their connection strong, making their interactions fun and engaging.

Commitment to Regular Visits and Daily Video Calls

Despite the geographical distance, Malik ensures he remains a present and active figure in Izhaan’s life. “I make sure to visit him twice a month in Dubai. While I’m there, I personally drop him to school and pick him up,” he shared. He also highlighted their daily video calls, where they talk about everything from school to their shared love for sports. “Mera uske saath bahaut acha bond hai. Everyday we connect on a video call and discuss everything,” Malik added, reaffirming his commitment to co-parenting.

Co-Parenting After Divorce: Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik’s Approach

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik officially ended their 14-year-long marriage in January 2024, reportedly through 'khula,' an Islamic practice that allows a woman to seek a divorce. Since then, Sania has had primary custody of Izhaan, while Shoaib has faced scrutiny over his availability as a father. However, the former cricketer’s recent revelations shed light on his efforts to stay involved in his son’s life despite personal and professional commitments.

Sania, a six-time Grand Slam champion, has been balancing her professional career and motherhood seamlessly. She is often seen with Izhaan at tennis events, highlighting their close bond. Fans continue to support her as she navigates this new phase in her life, excelling both as a mother and a sports icon.

Shoaib Malik’s Marriage to Sana Javed and Public Reactions

Shoaib Malik’s personal life came under renewed spotlight in January 2024 when he married Pakistani actress Sana Javed. The announcement led to a wave of mixed reactions, with many speculating about his relationship with Sania Mirza before the divorce was officially confirmed. Despite the public scrutiny, Shoaib remains focused on his professional endeavors and personal responsibilities, particularly his role as a father.

Sania Mirza’s New Chapter: Pickleball and Business Ventures

Moving forward, Sania Mirza has taken an active role in promoting pickleball, an emerging sport gaining global traction. She recently partnered with Global Sports for the Pickleball Open 2025, set to take place in Dubai from May 8-11. With a $50,000 prize pool and the backing of Dubai Sports Council, the event is expected to attract top-tier talent and elevate the sport’s profile in the region.

A Shared Dedication to Parenting

Despite their separation, both Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza have made it clear that Izhaan remains their top priority. Whether through Shoaib’s regular visits or Sania’s unwavering support, their efforts underscore a commitment to ensuring that their son receives love and attention from both parents. Their journey highlights the evolving nature of modern co-parenting, setting an example for many in similar situations.