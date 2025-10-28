Shoaib Malik Questions Pakistan’s T20I Strategy: Why Drop Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan If Strike Rates Are the Same?

Veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik has sparked a heated debate in Pakistan cricket, questioning the selectors’ decision to remove Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan from the T20I setup. Malik believes the move has not delivered the intended results, as the new batting order has failed to bring a noticeable shift in strike-rate or intent.

Malik Slams Selection Logic

Speaking to journalist Farid Khan on X (formerly Twitter), Malik voiced what many Pakistan fans have been wondering: “Are these players playing attacking cricket? Why did you remove Babar and Rizwan then? At least they were scoring lots of runs. Why did you ask them to improve their strike-rate if these players are playing with the same strike-rate?”

His comments highlight the inconsistency in Pakistan’s selection approach — a recurring issue that has often cost the team momentum in white-ball formats. Malik’s frustration is understandable; while Azam and Rizwan were criticized for their conservative approach, their replacements haven’t exactly lit up the scoreboard either.

Pakistan’s T20I Shuffle Fails to Impress

Both Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan were once Pakistan’s go-to opening pair in T20Is, boasting a prolific partnership that guided the team to several victories between 2021 and 2023. Yet, questions over their strike rate led to their exclusion from several key series.

Since then, Pakistan’s batting lineup has struggled to find rhythm or consistency. The men in green have experimented with new openers across multiple series — including the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh in Lahore, the tour of Bangladesh, and the T20I tri-series against UAE and Afghanistan — but the expected aggressive brand of cricket remains missing.

Malik’s remarks resonate with many fans who believe that dropping experienced campaigners like Babar and Rizwan for strike-rate concerns has backfired.

Babar and Rizwan Continue to Deliver in Tests

Even though they were left out of the T20 setup, both stars continued to perform at the highest level in Tests. During the recent two-Test series against South Africa, Babar Azam scored 131 runs with a top score of 50, averaging 32.75. Mohammad Rizwan wasn’t far behind, accumulating 126 runs at 31.50, including a fluent 75-run knock.

Their consistency across formats underscores the question Malik raised — if the replacements are performing at similar or lower levels, why fix what wasn’t broken?

Pakistan’s Upcoming Schedule and Squad Changes

Pakistan’s cricket calendar remains packed as they prepare for a series of limited-overs clashes. The three-match T20I and ODI series against South Africa will be followed by an ODI series against Sri Lanka (November 11–15) and a T20I tri-series with Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe (November 17–29).

Interestingly, Babar Azam has been recalled to the T20I squad for the South Africa series, while Mohammad Rizwan continues to remain on the sidelines. Salman Ali Agha leads the T20I squad, while Shaheen Shah Afridi captains the ODI setup.

This decision further deepens the debate — if Babar has been brought back, does that indicate the selectors’ acknowledgment that his exclusion didn’t work? And how long will Rizwan remain out despite his proven reliability?

Expert Take: Pakistan Must Balance Strike Rate with Stability

While modern T20 cricket demands aggression, experience and consistency remain invaluable — traits both Babar and Rizwan possess. Pakistan’s experiment to prioritize “intent” over “impact” may have disrupted the balance that once made them formidable in the format.

Malik’s comments serve as a reminder that numbers alone don’t define effectiveness in T20s — situational awareness, partnerships, and adaptability matter just as much. As Pakistan look ahead to the 2025 Asia Cup and beyond, striking that balance could be key to reviving their white-ball fortunes.