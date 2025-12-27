Shock in BPL: Dhaka Capitals Assistant Coach Dies Of Heart Attack On Field

The Bangladesh Premier League was rocked by a tragic incident after Dhaka Capitals’ assistant coach Mahbub Ali Zaki passed away following a heart attack on the field ahead of the team’s opening match against the Rajshahi Warriors. The fixture was scheduled to be played at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Saturday, December 27, with the incident taking place shortly before the start of play.

Zaki suddenly felt unwell during the team’s final preparations and collapsed on the ground. Medical staff present at the venue immediately rushed to his aid before he was taken by ambulance to a nearby hospital. He was admitted to the intensive care unit, where doctors continued treatment, but he was later declared dead at around 12:30 PM IST in Sylhet.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The Bangladesh Cricket Board deeply mourns the passing of Mahbub Ali Zaki (59), Specialist Pace Bowling Coach of the BCB Game Development Department and Assistant Coach of Dhaka Capitals in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 2026.



He passed away today, 27 December 2025, in… pic.twitter.com/p1ImtCNX0G — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) December 27, 2025

ALSO READ - Meet 7 Stunning Mystery Girls Of IPL & Champions Trophy 2025 Who Broke The Internet - You Won't Believe; One Even Has Selfie With Virat Kohli

Players Observed Silence

The shocking news cast a pall over the match, and players from both Dhaka Capitals and Rajshahi Warriors observed a minute’s silence during the innings break as a mark of respect. Tributes poured in from across the cricketing fraternity for Zaki, who had worked closely with several Bangladesh players, including Taskin Ahmed. Veteran Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan shared a heartfelt message on social media, expressing his grief over the loss.

“I am deeply shocked and saddened at the news of the passing of coach Mahbub Ali Zaki. I have known him from my early days as a professional cricketer. His last moments were at a cricket ground doing the work he loved most. My heartfelt condolences to his family,” Shakib wrote.

Zaki had an esteemed coaching career in Bangladesh cricket. He previously served as a specialist pace bowling coach in the Bangladesh Cricket Board’s Game Development Department and also played a key role as the fast-bowling coach of the Bangladesh Under-19 team that lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2020. Widely respected within the cricketing community, his sudden passing has come as a major shock to Bangladesh cricket.