/‘Shocked and confused’: Pakistan players learned they were axed via friends’ & family messages while wandering London

Plunging to the lowest tier of the World Test Championship standings with a mere two victories from eight matches, Pakistan cricket reached a boiling point. Following a crushing 194-run defeat at Lord's that handed England an unassailable 0-2 lead in the three match series, the administration implemented a sweeping purge. Seven members of the touring party, Mohammad Rizwan, Imam-ul-Haq, Salman Agha, Ali Usman, Aamer Jamal, Awais Zafar, and Khurram Shahzad were axed mid-tour. Concurrently, head coach Sarfaraz Ahmed and bowling coach Umar Gul were relieved of their duties before the third Test starts on September 9, with white-ball coaches Mike Hesson and Ashley Noffke flying in to take charge. Saim Ayub, Abdullah Fazal, and five uncapped prospects were called up as replacements.
According to a report in the UK's Telegraph, the seven players were not even aware of their fate until they began receiving messages from friends and family on Monday evening. "Shocked and confused" by the messages, they were then sent social media posts of the PCB's statement. Some were out in London spending their day off, while the rest were at the team hotel.
Further detailing the chaotic rollout, the report noted, "At around 5pm on Monday, Pakistan players began receiving messages from friends and family, asking if they knew what was going on. The players, who were wandering around London on a day off or at the team hotel, replied that they had no idea what they meant. Team management had not told them beforehand."
Controversial Demoted Figures And Puzzling Omissions
While radical roster overhauls are customary in the nation's cricketing circles, executing such an aggressive clearout mid-series shocked pundits. The removal of Jamal and Zafar drew considerable confusion since neither featured in any matches during this assignment, though Jamal had recently rejoined the Test setup for the West Indies and England legs, playing in the opening fixture in Tarouba where Zafar made his debut format appearance. Sending Usman home also baffled analysts, considering he claimed his maiden five-wicket haul during the second innings at Headingley, marking the first time a visiting spinner achieved the milestone at the venue since 1972.
Whispers of administrative changes quickly spiraled into a massive crisis. Highlighting the scale of the fallout, the report revealed that the "full-blown upheaval" left athletes, supporters, and commentators completely stunned, with many condemning the action as irrational.
Shedding light on the institutional motive, the report stated, "The PCB’s frustration appears to be simmering for some time and the events of the series—both on and off the field—pushed the board into a reaction which blindsided the players."
Underlying friction between the hierarchy and the dressing room had steadily worsened over the trip, reaching a breaking point after consecutive defeats and casting severe doubt on several senior figures.
Imam's Fitness Probes And Rizwan's Scrutiny
Board executives grew deeply agitated regarding Imam-ul-Haq and suspicions that he fabricated physical setbacks, triggering an official board investigation. Similar accusations dogged the opening batter previously, notably surrounding the 2022 Multan Test and a 2025 excursion to New Zealand.
Rizwan also faced heavy crosshairs. Administrative figures reportedly grew dissatisfied with his clubhouse clout, perceiving him as a disruptive influence. His meager output on the field further undermined his standing, having compiled merely 62 runs across four innings in England alongside a record of just one Test hundred over the past four years.
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