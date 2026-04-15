SHOCKING: Two T20 WC 2026 Stars added to NADA's Strict RTP - One wrong move & their 'Careers' could be Over!

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) has revised its Registered Testing Pool (RTP) for the second quarter of 2026, integrating Indian T20 World Cup victors Abhishek Sharma and Axar Patel into the program. The latest roster comprises 348 athletes across various disciplines, with track and field maintaining the highest representation.

Key Changes in Cricket

Abhishek and Axar take the spots previously held by Smriti Mandhana and Shreyas Iyer. Athletes within this pool are mandated to provide accurate whereabouts information and must remain accessible for drug testing during a designated daily time slot. It is critical to note that:

"Three failures to provide whereabouts is considered a doping violation."

The total number of cricketers in the RTP now stands at 14. The existing male representatives remain consistent, featuring:

Shubman Gill (Test and ODI captain)

Yashasvi Jaiswal

Hardik Pandya

Rishabh Pant

Jasprit Bumrah

KL Rahul

Arshdeep Singh

Tilak Varma

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Regarding the women’s squad, which secured a landmark ODI World Cup title last year, Deepti Sharma, Shafali Verma, and Renuka Singh Thakur retain their positions in the testing pool.

Breakdown by Sporting Discipline

The RTP is heavily weighted toward Athletics, which saw its numbers climb from 118 to 134 participants. This group includes prominent figures such as:

Avinash Sable (Steeplechase)

Jyothi Yarraji (Hurdles)

Tejaswin Shankar (Decathlon)

Animesh Kujur (Sprinting)

Shaili Singh and M Sreeshankar (Long Jump)

Tajinderpal Singh Toor (Discus Throw)

Other Notable Athletes Included:

Sport Key Athletes Mentioned

Wrestling 31 athletes, including Olympic bronze medalist Aman Sehrawat.

Boxing 22 athletes, including Nikhat Zareen, Nishant Dev, Jaismine Lamboria, and Lovlina Borgohain.

Hockey Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Hardik Singh, Salima Tete, Savita Punia, and Navneet Kaur.

Badminton 8 athletes, featuring PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen, and Gayatri Gopichand.

Archery Deepika Kumari, Rakesh Kumar, and para-archer Sheetal Devi.

This comprehensive list ensures that India's top sporting talent remains under rigorous monitoring to uphold the integrity of international and domestic competition standards.