Former Bangladesh cricketer Tamim Iqbal has found himself at the centre of a major controversy after a senior Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) official branded him a “proven Indian agent” over his comments on the T20 World Cup 2026 venue dispute. The sharp personal attack came after Tamim questioned the BCB’s decision to seek relocation of Bangladesh’s World Cup matches away from India.

Political Tensions Spill Into Bangladesh Cricket

The controversy unfolds against the backdrop of growing political friction between India and Bangladesh, which has now begun to influence cricketing matters. Recently, Bangladesh formally approached the International Cricket Council (ICC) with a request to move their T20 World Cup 2026 fixtures to a neutral venue instead of India.

Tamim Iqbal publicly urged caution over the move, warning that such decisions could have long-term consequences for Bangladesh cricket.

BCB Board Member Launches Personal Attack

Tamim’s remarks triggered a furious response from M. Najmul Islam, a member of the BCB Board of Directors. According to Dhaka-based outlet Barta Bazar, Najmul Islam took to Facebook to attack the former Bangladesh captain.

“Eibar aaro ekjon porikkhito Bharatiya dalaal er aatyoprokash Banglar jonogon duchokh bhore dekhlo (This time, Bangladesh has witnessed the self-expression of a proven Indian agent),” Najmul Islam wrote in his post.

The comment sparked widespread debate and criticism, with many questioning the tone and intent of the personal accusation.

Tamim Iqbal Calls for Dialogue and Caution

Responding to the situation, Tamim Iqbal stressed that his comments were driven solely by concern for Bangladesh cricket’s future. He underlined the importance of internal discussions before taking public positions on sensitive matters.

“Since I am not involved (with the BCB), like any other regular person I am finding things out through the media. But I am sure those dealing with these matters have a lot more information. So in that regard, I should not suddenly be making comments. What I am saying, however, is that Bangladesh cricket's interest, future and everything else must be considered before making such a decision. There is nothing better than if something can be resolved through dialogue,” Tamim said.

Financial Stakes and ICC Dependency Highlighted

Tamim further explained why restraint was necessary, pointing to Bangladesh cricket’s heavy reliance on ICC funding.

“What I feel, and I think I would have done the same if I were there, is that since this is a sensitive issue, before making public comments, we would discuss the matter ourselves (within the board). Because when you make a public comment, right or wrong, it becomes difficult to step back from that position. Bangladesh cricket's future comes before everything else, and 90 to 95 percent of the finances come from the ICC, so decisions have to be made based on what will help Bangladesh cricket,” he added.

Mustafizur Rahman IPL Issue Adds Fuel to Fire

The row is also linked to a separate flashpoint involving the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). The Indian board recently asked Shah Rukh Khan-owned Kolkata Knight Riders to release Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman from their squad ahead of IPL 2026.

As tensions rise, Tamim Iqbal’s appeal for dialogue and long-term thinking stands in stark contrast to the aggressive rhetoric from sections of the BCB, highlighting deepening divisions within Bangladesh cricket during the T20 World Cup 2026 dispute.