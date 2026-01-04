The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has firmly dismissed Bangladesh's request to relocate their group-stage matches in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 from India to Sri Lanka, labelling the proposal a "logistical nightmare".

Mustafizur Rahman's Controversial IPL Release

The escalation stems from the BCCI's directive to Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to release Bangladesh left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman from his IPL 2026 contract. Acquired for a record ₹9.2 crore in the December 2025 mini-auction; making him the most expensive Bangladeshi player in IPL history – Mustafizur was dropped amid reports of violent attacks on Hindu communities in Bangladesh following the ouster of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India.KKR complied with the BCCI order, meaning the franchise is not required to pay any portion of his contract. Mustafizur, who had received a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to skip a home series against New Zealand for IPL commitments, reacted stoically: "What else can you do if you are dropped?"

BCCI's Firm Stance: "Logistical Nightmare"

A senior BCCI official told PTI that altering the schedule is impractical:"You cannot change games on someone’s whims and fancies. It is a logistical nightmare. Think about the opposition teams. Their air tickets and hotels are already booked."

"Also on all days there are three games each which means one game is in Sri Lanka. There is broadcast crew. So it will be easier said than done," the source added

Bangladesh Government's Strong Retaliation

In response, Bangladesh's Youth and Sports Adviser, Dr Asif Nazrul, directed the BCB to approach the ICC, citing player safety concerns. He argued that if a contracted Bangladeshi player cannot participate in India, the national team may not feel secure during the World Cup.Nazrul condemned the decision in a fiery Facebook post:"Bowing to pressure from extremist communal groups, the Indian Cricket Board has instructed the Kolkata Knight Riders to drop Bangladeshi cricketer Mustafizur Rahman from their team. I strongly condemn and protest this decision."

He instructed the BCB to request a venue shift to Sri Lanka – similar to past arrangements for Pakistan due to political sensitivities – and added: "Under no circumstances will we tolerate any insult to Bangladeshi cricket, its cricketers, or Bangladesh itself. The days of subservience are over."Additionally, Nazrul urged the Information and Broadcasting Ministry to suspend IPL telecasts in Bangladesh.

Bangladesh's T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule at Stake

Bangladesh are in Group C alongside England, West Indies, Nepal, and Italy. Their current fixtures in India:February 7: vs West Indies – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 9: vs Italy – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 14: vs England – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

February 17: vs Nepal – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

The tournament, co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka, runs from February 7 to March 8, 2026.

Broader Fallout: India Tour of Bangladesh in Doubt

The row has cast uncertainty over India's scheduled tour of Bangladesh in September 2026, with growing political tensions threatening bilateral cricket ties.The final decision on any venue changes lies with the ICC, but the episode underscores deepening off-field strains in India-Bangladesh cricket relations. The BCB is holding emergency discussions as the controversy continues to unfold.