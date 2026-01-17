Advertisement
NewsCricketShocking: IPL 2026 Captain Ajinkya Rahane Withdraws From This League; Know The Reason
AJINKYA RAHANE

Shocking: IPL 2026 Captain Ajinkya Rahane Withdraws From This League; Know The Reason

The timing of this withdrawal is critical as Mumbai prepares for their final two league fixtures. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2026, 12:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Despite losing Rahane's experience for the final stretch, Mumbai remains in a dominant position within the domestic circuit
  • Earlier this season, Rahane made the strategic decision to step down from the Mumbai captaincy to facilitate the development of future leaders.
Shocking: IPL 2026 Captain Ajinkya Rahane Withdraws From This League; Know The ReasonCredits - Twitter

 In a significant development for Mumbai's domestic campaign, veteran batsman Ajinkya Rahane has officially withdrawn from the remainder of the 2025/26 Ranji Trophy season. Citing personal reasons for his departure, the experienced campaigner has reportedly communicated his unavailability to the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA).

Impact on Mumbai's Campaign

The timing of this withdrawal is critical as Mumbai prepares for their final two league fixtures. The team is scheduled to travel for an away game against Hyderabad from January 22 to January 25. Following that, they will return to their home turf at the MCA-BKC ground to compete against Delhi between January 29 and February 1. According to reports from The Indian Express, the MCA was notified of Rahane's decision just ahead of the squad announcement for the Hyderabad fixture, which is expected on January 17.

Current Form and International Standing

The 37 year old middle order mainstay has had a relatively quiet season by his high standards, recording a single century across four appearances. Although he has been a pillar for Mumbai over the last two years, Rahane has not featured in the Indian national setup since July 2023. His most recent international appearance was during the tour of the West Indies. In the professional T20 circuit, he remains a key figure for the Kolkata Knight Riders, having led the franchise during the 2025 IPL season.

Leadership Transition and Team Standing

Earlier this season, Rahane made the strategic decision to step down from the Mumbai captaincy to facilitate the development of future leaders. While Shardul Thakur assumed the captain's mantle, Rahane had initially pledged to continue as a specialist batter for the squad.

Despite losing Rahane's experience for the final stretch, Mumbai remains in a dominant position within the domestic circuit. They currently occupy the top spot in Group D, boasting 24 points accumulated from five matches. Their record so far includes three victories and two draws.

Career Statistics

Rahane remains one of India's modern Test greats. Over the course of 85 Test matches, he has scored 5,077 runs, a tally that includes 12 centuries and 26 fifties. One of his last major contributions for the national team occurred during the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia, where he scored 135 runs across two innings.

