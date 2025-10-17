Shocking: IPL Drops To Rs.76,100 Cr In 2025 - 5 Reasons Why Golden Goose Is In Crisis?

For the first time in its 17-year history, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has recorded a back-to-back decline in valuation, marking a worrying shift for cricket’s most lucrative tournament.

After peaking at Rs. 92,500 crore in 2023, the league’s value fell to Rs. 82,700 crore in 2024, and now further down to Rs.76,100 crore in 2025. The decline highlights deep structural changes in the cricket economy and shifting market dynamics that have dented the IPL’s once unstoppable commercial growth.

What’s Behind the Decline?

1. JioStar Merger Ends the Bidding War

The merger between Disney Star and Viacom18 to form a unified media powerhouse, JioStar, has ended the intense bidding battles that previously inflated the IPL’s media-rights value. With just one dominant broadcaster in the market, the competitive tension that once drove record-breaking deals has faded.

2. Fantasy & Gaming Ad Ban Hits Revenue

The Online Gaming Act has banned advertising from fantasy sports and gaming platforms ;one of the IPL’s largest advertiser categories. This sudden void has left broadcasters and franchises scrambling to fill sponsorship slots once dominated by fantasy gaming giants.

3. Ad Spend Slows Amid Economic Caution

India’s advertising market has entered a cautious phase, with brands tightening budgets due to macroeconomic uncertainty. As a result, sponsorship and ad inflows have softened, reducing the overall revenue potential of the tournament.

4. Franchises Feel the Heat

While player salaries and operational costs continue to rise, franchise revenue growth has stagnated. With limited new sponsorships and slower merchandising sales, several teams are now struggling to maintain profitability.

5. Cricket Saturation Leads to Viewer Fatigue

Global cricket has never been busier, with multiple leagues operating throughout the year. This overlap of tournaments has led to audience fatigue, diluting attention and impacting IPL’s traditional dominance in viewership.

6. Decline in International Player Appeal

The absence of marquee international stars, with many opting for other T20 leagues or prioritizing national duties, has dulled the IPL’s global allure. High-profile pullouts (e.g., England and Australian players due to scheduling conflicts) reduce star power, impacting ticket sales and global broadcast revenue, which contributes to the valuation slide.

7. Digital Piracy and Illegal Streaming Surge

Rising digital piracy, with illegal streams doubling in 2025, has undercut official broadcast revenue. Unregulated platforms offering free IPL access in key markets like India and Southeast Asia have siphoned off viewership, reducing ad impressions and digital rights value for JioStar.

A Reality Check for Cricket’s Crown Jewel

Once hailed as the “golden goose” of world cricket, the IPL now faces its toughest test yet to prove it can sustain growth in a post-boom, consolidated media era. The coming years will determine whether the league can reinvent its business model or if the golden run of cricket’s biggest spectacle has truly plateaued.