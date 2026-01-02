Advertisement
J AND K POLICE PALESTINIAN FLAG

Shocking! J&K Police Summon Cricketer For Displaying Palestine Flag On Helmet In Local Match - WATCH

Authorities are also assessing whether the incident violated any tournament guidelines and are working to establish the intent behind showcasing the flag.

Written By Varul Chaturvedi|Last Updated: Jan 02, 2026, 12:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Police have confirmed that the tournament in question is a privately organised local league.
  • The police are currently examining how and why the Palestinian flag was displayed during the match.
Shocking! J&K Police Summon Cricketer For Displaying Palestine Flag On Helmet In Local Match - WATCHCredits - Twitter

The Jammu and Kashmir Police have initiated an inquiry after a Palestinian flag was seen being displayed during a local cricket match held in Jammu. Following the incident, the police summoned a local cricketer along with the organiser of a privately run tournament for questioning. According to officials, the Palestinian flag was visible on the front of a cricketer’s helmet and was captured on camera while the player was batting. The authorities confirmed that both the cricketer and the tournament organiser have been called in to explain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“One cricket player and organiser of the tournament has been called for questioning by J and K Police regarding the use of the Palestine flag on his helmet during a cricket match at a private tournament in Jammu,” police said in an official statement, as quoted by India Today.

According to the officials, a cricketer’s helmet bore the Palestine flag in front. The police are currently examining how and why the Palestinian flag was displayed during the match. As per India Today, the cricketer who has been summoned for questioning has been identified as Furqan Bhat.

About the incident

The incident took place on Wednesday during a fixture between JK11 Kings and Jammu Trailblazers in the ongoing Jammu and Kashmir Champions League cricket tournament. By questioning both the player and the tournament organiser, officials are attempting to determine whether the required permissions had been obtained for displaying the flag.

Authorities are also assessing whether the incident violated any tournament guidelines and are working to establish the intent behind showcasing the flag during a sporting event.

Privately organised tournament under scrutiny

Police have confirmed that the tournament in question is a privately organised local league and is not affiliated with any national or international cricket governing body.

At present, no action has been taken against any individual involved. Officials have clarified that the matter is still under investigation and that any further steps will be decided only after a thorough verification of facts.

“Police are verifying the facts and investigating the matter,” a senior official said, according to India Today.

Previous similar incidents

The incident comes against the backdrop of earlier cases involving the display of the Palestinian flag in India. In July 2025, four youths were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district for allegedly wearing T shirts featuring the Palestinian flag during a Tazia procession. In the same month, another individual was arrested in Agra for allegedly waving the Palestinian flag during a Muharram procession.

