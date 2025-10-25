Shocking 'One Of Its Kind' : PCB Names Test Captain Shan Masood As International Cricket Consultant

Pakistan’s Test captain Shan Masood has been appointed as the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) new Consultant of International Cricket, adding an administrative role to his existing on-field responsibilities. The decision marks a unique scenario in Pakistan cricket, with the Test skipper now entrusted with a position of authority within the board’s international cricket management structure.

According to sources within Pakistan cricket, PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi confirmed the appointment during a dinner meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday. The gathering was attended by the Pakistan Test team and members of the visiting South African squad.

The development comes shortly after the PCB advertised for the post of Director of Cricket. The role became vacant following the suspension of Usman Wahla for his alleged mishandling of the “Handshakegate” incident during the Asia Cup league fixture between India and Pakistan in Dubai last month. Although Wahla was later reinstated, reports suggest he will now be reassigned to another department, possibly within the Pakistan Super League structure, to make way for Masood’s new role.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

ALSO READ - Most Ducks For India In Internationals: Virat Kohli Surprisingly Ranks With India’s Bowlers Like Zaheer Khan & Ishant Sharma

About Him

Masood, who is 36, brings significant international experience, having represented Pakistan in 44 Tests, nine ODIs, and 19 T20Is. Interestingly, former captain and coach Misbah-ul-Haq was initially believed to be the frontrunner for the Director of Cricket role, but the board opted for Masood as part of a broader strategy to strengthen the Test setup.

The timing of Masood’s elevation comes when Pakistan’s Test schedule remains limited. The team recently concluded a two-match home series against South Africa that ended in a 1–1 draw. Their next red-ball assignment will take place in March 2026 in Bangladesh, following the Twenty20 World Cup. Over the past year, Pakistan have featured in only nine Test matches—fewer than several other nations. Zimbabwe have played 11 Tests during the same period, while India have featured in 15, England in 12, and both Australia and South Africa in 11.

In the advertisement for the director’s position, the PCB had highlighted that “This is a multi-dimensional leadership role, emphasising the management of the Pakistan team, supervising international cricket operations. The incumbent’s key functions is to plan, organise, execute and oversee international tours.”

Shan Masood Identified as Top Choice

The PCB has reportedly asked Masood to take an active role as Director of International Cricket Operations as well. Even though the formal application deadline for the position was set for November 2, internal evaluations have already placed Masood as the leading candidate. Sources within the board confirmed that consensus was reached that the Test captain best fits the role’s requirements and vision.

Former captain Misbah-ul-Haq, once tipped as a potential candidate, declined interest due to pre-existing professional commitments, thereby clearing the path for Shan Masood to assume the position.

A PCB insider noted, “For the time being whenever he takes over as director he will continue to play cricket, but apparently, he has also shown his interest in the position as he meets all the criteria for the position and in the advertisement.”

The PCB sees Shan Masood’s dual role both as national Test captain and a strategic leader within the board—as a way to strengthen Pakistan’s international cricket operations and ensure greater alignment between on-field performance and administrative direction.