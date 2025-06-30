SHOCKING! Punjab Cricketer Collapses And Dies After Hitting Six In Local Firozpur Match, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

A local cricket match in Firozpur, Punjab turned into a heartbreaking tragedy when 34-year-old Harjeet Singh collapsed and died moments after hitting a six. The shocking incident, captured on video and now viral on social media, has left the local sports community and cricket fans in disbelief.

Final Six Turns Fatal

The incident occurred during a local match at the DAV School Ground in Firozpur. Harjeet Singh, who was on 49 runs, struck a powerful six and began walking toward the non-striker’s end to celebrate with his batting partner. As seen in the viral video, he suddenly kneeled and then collapsed on the pitch without any prior signs of distress.

According to teammate Rachit Sodhi, Harjeet was about to shake hands with the other batsman when he fell. "He went down on his knees and then collapsed face-first. It was shocking," Sodhi recounted.

A local cricketer in Ferozepur hit a six off a delivery, but just moments later, he suffered a heart attack and tragically collapsed on the ground, losing his life. pic.twitter.com/7j4WXolkFf — Vipin Tiwari (@Vipintiwari952) June 29, 2025

CPR Attempts Fail, Declared Dead at Hospital

Players immediately rushed to Singh’s aid, performing CPR and trying to revive him. Despite their best efforts, he remained unresponsive. Harjeet was rushed to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead. The cause was identified as cardiac arrest.

A Beloved Figure in the Local Community

Harjeet Singh was a carpenter by profession and a passionate cricketer who played regularly for his local club. Known for his active lifestyle, he was married and leaves behind a young son. His sudden passing has left his teammates, friends, and family devastated.

“He loved cricket more than anything. He was fit, never complained of any health issues,” Sodhi added.

Rising Cardiac Arrest Cases in Sports and Entertainment

This incident has once again raised concerns about the growing number of sudden cardiac arrests among seemingly healthy individuals, especially in high-adrenaline environments like sports. In a related tragedy, Bollywood actress Shefali Jariwala, best known for her appearance in the 2002 hit music video Kaanta Laga and her stint in Bigg Boss 13, passed away recently in Mumbai at the age of 42 due to cardiac arrest. Her sudden death further highlights the alarming trend of early heart-related fatalities.

Urgent Need for Medical Preparedness at Sporting Events

Harjeet Singh's tragic demise has reignited discussions around the need for better medical preparedness during local and amateur sports events. Experts stress the importance of having trained first responders, automated external defibrillators (AEDs), and immediate access to emergency medical services to prevent such fatalities.

As tributes pour in for Singh, many are calling on local sports authorities to ensure more stringent safety protocols at grassroots-level matches to protect players’ lives.