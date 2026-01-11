SHOCKING: Rishabh Pant Collapses In Pain After Rib Blow - Gill & Gambhir ‘Ignore’ Him, Viral Video Sparks Outrage - WATCH

Dramatic scenes unfolded at the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara on Saturday evening as India's star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant suffered a significant injury during a training session. While batting against the team's throwdown specialists, a delivery struck Pant sharply on the right side of his abdomen. The impact was immediate, leaving the player groaning in pain as he sat on the ground.

A viral video shows Shubman Gill and Gautam Gambhir seemingly ignoring the injured wicketkeeper, sparking outrage among fans online.

Medical Status and Uncertainty

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

According to reports from the news agency IANS, the team doctor conducted an initial examination which confirmed that Pant sustained an injury to his right rib, resulting in a muscle strain. Consequently, his participation in the opening ODI against New Zealand today is highly uncertain. There are further concerns that he may be sidelined for the entirety of the three match series. Should he be ruled out, the team management will look toward Dhruv Jurel or Ishan Kishan to fill the vacancy.

Rishabh Pant got injured, yet the captain and coach didn't even bother to check on him. They just continued talking and ignored him completely while he was down on his knees in pain.



What a pathetic environment. pic.twitter.com/4p6VbighbF — RP17 Gang (@RP17Gang) January 10, 2026

Backlash Against Leadership

The incident has sparked a firestorm on social media following the release of a viral video from the practice session. Netizens have reacted with outrage, claiming that while Pant was visibly distressed and down on his knees in pain, Captain Shubman Gill and Head Coach Gautam Gambhir appeared to ignore the situation. Observers noted that the duo continued their conversation without moving to check on the injured player.

Comments from disappointed fans highlighted the perceived lack of concern, with one widely shared post stating: "Rishabh Pant got injured, yet the captain and coach didn't even bother to check on him. They just continued talking and ignored him completely while he was down on his knees in pain. What a pathetic environment."

A String of Fitness Challenges

This latest setback adds to a difficult year for Pant, who has struggled with various physical issues since his return to the 50 over format. His last ODI appearance was during the Sri Lanka tour in August 2024. His recent injury history includes:

July 2025: A fractured toe on his right foot during the Manchester Test against England led to six weeks of rest.

September 2025: He was forced to miss the Asia Cup due to a leg injury.

October 2025: Fitness concerns kept him out of the two Test series during the West Indies tour.

India vs New Zealand Series Context

The first ODI marks the international debut of the Kotambi Stadium in Vadodara. Despite the injury cloud hanging over Pant, the series proceeds with matches in Rajkot on January 14 and Indore on January 18. India enters the contest with a dominant home record, having won all seven previous ODI series played against New Zealand on Indian soil. Historically, India has won 31 of the 40 ODIs played against the Black Caps in home conditions.