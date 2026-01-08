SHOCKING! Rohit Sharma’s Unrecognisable Look Ahead Of IND vs NZ 1st ODI Goes Viral - Watch

Former India captain Rohit Sharma has once again become the centre of attention, not for a century or a trophy, but for a viral training video that has taken social media by storm. Ahead of the India vs New Zealand ODI series starting January 11 in Vadodara, Rohit’s visibly leaner physique has sparked massive buzz, curiosity, and expectation among fans and experts alike.

Rohit Sharma’s Viral Training Video Explained

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The short clip, shared widely across X and Instagram, shows Rohit Sharma batting in the nets with trademark authority. What stood out instantly was his sharper frame, quicker movement, and clean ball striking. Fans flooded the comments, calling him “barely recognisable” and even joking that he looked “thinner than Virat Kohli.”

New Helmet, Same Rohit Authority

Apart from his fitness transformation, Rohit was also spotted using a new helmet during the session. One moment from the video captured him stepping into a length delivery and launching a towering straight six, reminding everyone that timing and balance remain his biggest weapons.

Why Rohit’s Fitness Push Matters Now

With Rohit having stepped away from Test cricket last May, his focus is firmly on white ball cricket. The upcoming ODI series against New Zealand is not just another bilateral assignment. It is a key checkpoint as India start shaping their core for future ICC events.

At 38, Rohit’s commitment to fitness signals intent. It suggests longevity, leadership stability, and a clear desire to remain India’s first choice opener in ODIs.

Crowd Frenzy at Training Session

Rohit’s presence drew significant attention at the MCA Ground, where fans gathered just to catch a glimpse of him during practice. One light hearted moment saw a fan offering him a vada pav, a snack famously associated with Rohit. The opener acknowledged it with a smile before politely declining, further highlighting his disciplined approach.

Rohit Sharma’s Recent Numbers Tell the Real Story

A Golden Year in White Ball Cricket

The past year has been one of Rohit Sharma’s most memorable. He led India to the ICC Champions Trophy title and played a decisive knock of 76 in the final. His leadership and batting form went hand in hand.

He also achieved several personal milestones. Rohit reached the top of the ICC ODI batting rankings for the first time, became India’s third highest run scorer in ODIs, and the fourth Indian to cross 20,000 international runs.

Record Breaking Power Hitting

Rohit surpassed Shahid Afridi’s long standing record for the most sixes in ODI cricket, underlining his status as one of the format’s most destructive batters. He finished the year with 650 runs in 14 innings at an average of 50, numbers that reinforce his continued relevance.