Shocking: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli still not guaranteed 2027 World Cup spots, Know selectors' major concerns : Report

India’s veteran batting pair, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, are scheduled to return to international duty within two weeks following the conclusion of the Indian Premier League 2026 final. The former leaders have retained their positions within the One Day International squad chosen for the upcoming assignment against Afghanistan.

It has been revealed that deliberate conversations regarding potentially resting the two icons occurred during the selection committee's assembly on May 19. However, the management ultimately determined that the pair should participate, given that they now focus on just a single international format. Furthermore, the Ajit Agarkar led selection committee decided against resting them to prioritize squad chemistry, particularly as several younger prospects are currently transitioning into the national setup.

"The panel including chief selector had a detailed discussion for the series versus Afghanistan. Both are playing regularly in their respective IPL matches. There was a possibility to give them rest. However, on second thought, they they only play one format and its important to give them match time. Also, it would be better for team bonding, especially the youngsters would gel around them and it was the reason panel decided not to rest them. Both Rohit and Virat can evaluate their performance and fitness as well in the home series," a source close to the selection talks told Sports Tak.

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In recent times, extensive debates have emerged regarding the longevity of Rohit and Kohli in the 50 over format, specifically focusing on whether they will feature in the 2027 ODI World Cup ecosystem. At present, neither player is assured of an automatic ticket to that major event, as their ultimate selection will hinge entirely on their physical fitness and run scoring form closer to the tournament.

"World Cup is too far away and nobody is permanently in or out of the scheme of things. Their selection and anyone else’s will depend on their form and fitness," the source added.

Current Form Profiles in IPL 2026

The upcoming bilateral ODI series is set to commence on June 14 at the HPCA Stadium located in Dharamhsala.

Within the current Indian Premier League 2026 season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru cornerstone Virat Kohli remains a prime contender for the Orange Cap. Across 13 individual innings, the batsman has amassed 542 runs, maintaining an average of 54.20 alongside an aggressive strike rate of 164.74. His current campaign already boasts one century and four half centuries.

Conversely, Rohit Sharma has been sidelined for six matches due to a lingering hamstring injury, an ailment that initially forced him to retire out during a run chase against Bengaluru last month. He has primarily been utilized as an Impact Player since his return. Across seven tournament innings, he has managed 268 runs, averaging 44.66 with a strike rate of 164.41, including a pair of half centuries in a season interrupted by physical setbacks.

When the official ODI squad list was publicized on May 20, an asterisk was placed next to Rohit's name, signifying that his inclusion in the games against Afghanistan remains conditional on clear medical clearance.