India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar has opened up on the sudden Test retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, just ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Australia starting October 19. Agarkar revealed that the selection panel had initially hoped to include both veterans in India’s Test squad for the England tour. However, he confirmed that the superstar duo had already decided to step away from the longest format.

“Both of them have been stalwarts of Indian cricket. They both approached… they felt it was a new WTC cycle and, whatever people might think or not think, that is the reality. I think both were very aware perhaps they may not have gone for those two years as Test players for the WTC cycle,” Agarkar told NDTV.

Agarkar on Kohli and Rohit's absence in England

During India’s five-match Test series in England earlier this year, the team, led by young captain Shubman Gill, managed a strong comeback after losing the opening Test, eventually leveling the series 2-2. Gill made headlines by scoring over 750 runs across the five matches, but Agarkar admitted that the crucial experience of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma was missed during some of the series’ most pivotal moments.

“England was a series where we would have loved some experience, yes, frankly. Performance was incredible, even though we didn't win. Under a young captain, which was always going to be difficult, but we would have liked some experience,” he added.

Agarkar did not explicitly confirm whether the selection panel tried to persuade the two veterans to delay their retirement, but he hinted that conversations regarding their future likely happened behind the scenes.

“Whether we tried to talk them into playing, I’ll keep it to myself,” stated India’s 2007 T20 World Cup-winner.

On Rohit’s social media post

When asked about Rohit Sharma’s social media post expressing excitement for the England series just 15 days before announcing his retirement, Agarkar dismissed any related speculation. He clarified that he does not rely on social media for official communication or to gauge player intentions.

“I didn't read his social media. I usually talk to the player. So no. But I think you've got to focus on the team that played in England… I don't think anyone gave us a chance with that team. So why not focus on the performances the current players are doing, rather than guys who've retired — as good as players that they've been — they're no longer part of the Test team,” he explained.

On senior player retirements and team transition

Agarkar also addressed the natural evolution of the Indian cricket squad, emphasizing that the retirement of senior players is part of the game’s cycle.

“It's not the first time that a senior player has retired or has been left out or has walked away from the game. Well, we've had one guy who played 200 Test matches who's not playing anymore. That's the nature of sport; transition is natural. It has to be in the interest of the team and that is our job and our responsibility. We may not get it right all the time, but the intentions are always right,” he concluded.