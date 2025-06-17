Shocking! Indian IPL Captain And Pakistan Player To Play Together In This League, Know Details

Indian opener Ruturaj Gaikwad and Pakistan's snubbed opener Abdullah Shafique will play together for Yorkshire in this season. Abdullah has signed for English County Club for two Championship matches and will also take part in four matches in Vitality T20 Blast. The opener will play alongside Chennai Super Kings captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, who earlier fetched a deal with Yorkshire for this season.



India and Pakistan are currently having one of the worst diplomatic relations after India decided to retaliate in response to brutal killings of innocent civilians at Pahalgam. India's Women's World Cup schedule was announced yesterday and the talking point was of course India vs Pakistan. The high intensity battle with be played on October 5 at Colombo following the hybrid model agreed by BCCI and PCB during Champions Trophy 2025.



After signing for Yorkshire Shafique sharing his excitement to join the club said “I’m immensely pleased to be afforded this opportunity with Yorkshire and I’m eager to join up with the team ahead of a big game against Nottinghamshire. Headingley is a venue I’ve always wanted to play at and I’m excited to experience a Roses fixture which I’ve already heard will have an incredible atmosphere".



“There is so much history at this Club, and I hope I can contribute on the pitch at what is a very important period of the season for the team," he added.



Currently Yorkshire has been down and out in the ongoing County Championship at the 9th position with a single win out of 7 games they played. Gavin Hamilton, The General Manager of Yorkshire Cricket earlier welcomed Ruturaj after he was signed.



“Ruturaj has a proven record in all formats and is a multi-faceted cricketer that will strengthen us greatly in the second half of the season. Everyone at Yorkshire CCC is excited by Ruturaj’s signing and we look forward to welcoming him in July," the statement by Yorkshire read.



Meanwhile the 28-year-old also shared his thoughts on joining the prestigious club.

“I’m excited to be joining up with Yorkshire for the rest of the English domestic season. It has always been a goal of mine to experience cricket in this country and there is no bigger Club in England than Yorkshire," Gaikwad said.

"I know how important it is that I hit the ground running at what will be a crucial part of the season. We have some vital games in the County Championship and the One Day Cup is a great opportunity to win some silverware," he added.



Gaikwad will join Yorkshire with the Surrey game on July 22 and will be with them for the whole of the season.