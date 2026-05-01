Shocking scandal engulfs Sri Lanka cricket as 2 cricketers arrested for filming teammates in bathroom

Two Sri Lanka Under-19 cricketers have been arrested in Narahenpita, Colombo, after allegedly filming fellow teammates inside the bathrooms of their team hotel, in a scandal that has sent shockwaves through the already troubled world of Sri Lankan cricket.

Shocking details

As per ESPNCricinfoThe deeply disturbing incident surfaced earlier this week when women residing at the same establishment came forward with reports of being secretly recorded on mobile phones while using the bathroom facilities. Both players were subsequently produced before authorities and released after each posting personal bail of LKR 500,000, roughly equivalent to $1,564.

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Police Probe Focuses on Possible Digital Circulation of Footage

The Narahenpita police have since launched a formal investigation into the matter, with a central focus on determining whether any of the illicitly captured footage was shared, uploaded, or distributed across digital platforms. The potential online spread of such material has been flagged as a primary concern by investigators, given the serious legal and ethical implications it would carry. Following an initial hearing at the Aluthkade Magistrate's Court, the case was adjourned and both young cricketers have been directed to appear before the court again on May 25, when proceedings are expected to advance further.

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Sri Lanka Cricket Faces Backlash Over Silence

Sri Lanka Cricket has so far maintained a conspicuous silence on the matter, issuing no official statement addressing internal disciplinary measures or potential suspensions for the players involved. The governing body's lack of response has drawn sharp criticism from observers and former players, many of whom have called for swift and transparent action. This silence is particularly striking given the scale of the allegations and the vulnerable age group involved, raising uncomfortable questions about the standard of supervision and duty of care extended to young athletes within the national cricket system.

Crisis Erupts Amid Administrative Upheaval

The scandal has erupted at what is arguably the most turbulent and fragile moment in Sri Lankan cricket's recent history. Just days before the arrests were reported, the sport's administration was thrown into complete disarray when president Shammi Silva and the entire executive committee resigned under sustained and mounting government pressure. In their place, a newly constituted Transformation Committee was rapidly established to assume oversight of the game, headed by former member of parliament Eran Wickramaratne and bolstered by the presence of two of Sri Lanka's most celebrated cricketing icons, Kumar Sangakkara and Roshan Mahanama.

Transformation Committee Faces Immediate Test of Authority

For this incoming committee, the Under-19 scandal represents an immediate and deeply unwelcome test of its authority and resolve. Its stated mission is to rebuild the integrity, credibility, and global reputation of Sri Lankan cricket, a task that was already enormously challenging before this latest controversy emerged. The senior men's team has faced sustained criticism following a string of poor performances at the World Cup level, while the board itself has been beset by persistent allegations of high-level corruption and mismanagement that have eroded public trust over several years.

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Pressure Mounts for Swift and Transparent Action

While Sri Lanka Cricket is widely expected to defer any formal disciplinary announcements until the legal process has run its course, pressure is mounting for the Transformation Committee to demonstrate decisive leadership and signal clearly that such behaviour will not be tolerated at any level of the game. As police investigators continue their work to establish whether illicit footage was distributed online, the case has ignited a fierce and far-reaching national conversation about player welfare, the supervision of young athletes in residential settings, and the urgent need to cultivate a stronger, more accountable culture within Sri Lankan cricket from the ground up.