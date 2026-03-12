Shocking: Will LPG crisis in India hit IPL 2026? BCCI breaks silence, says: 'If the situation demands...'

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and Indian Premier League (IPL) organizers are maintaining a vigilant watch over the escalating conflict between the USA, Israel, and Iran. Despite concerns regarding potential oil and LPG disruptions, officials have confirmed that the 2026 season remains on track to begin as scheduled on March 28.

Logistics and Infrastructure Concerns

The geopolitical instability has raised questions about the tournament's operational backbone. Key areas of concern include:

Energy Supply: Potential volatility in the supply of oil for stadium floodlights and cooking gas (LPG) for hospitality services.

Aviation Disruptions: Possible challenges for international players and officials traveling to India if airspace restrictions are implemented.

Operational Stability: Ensuring that the movement of teams across multiple cities remains unhindered by fuel price fluctuations or supply chain bottlenecks.

Official Stance: Wait and Watch

In an exclusive communication regarding contingency planning with India Today; a senior IPL official stated that the league is prioritizing real time monitoring over pre-emptive changes.

“We cannot pre-empt the situation. We have to wait and watch. Everyone we have spoken to says things are under control. Hotels are saying the same, so we have to go by that for now,” the official remarked.

The management believes that current conditions do not warrant a revision of the fixtures or logistical arrangements. “As of now, everything is alright. We will keep an eye on the situation. Why should we pre-empt and decide something now?” the official added.

Contingency Readiness

While no immediate changes are being made, the BCCI has indicated that they are prepared to pivot if the situation deteriorates. When questioned about a formal backup plan, the official noted that the response would be dynamic.

“We will definitely act as per the situation. If the situation demands that we do something, we will take the necessary steps,” the official confirmed.

Opening Match and Schedule

Preparations for the global T20 spectacle are continuing with full momentum. IPL 2026 is scheduled to commence on March 28 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. The opening encounter will feature a high profile clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Global Context

The IPL remains a cornerstone of the international cricket calendar, and any disruption would have significant commercial and sporting implications. By maintaining a "wait and watch" policy while coordinating with hotels and logistics partners, the BCCI aims to insulate the tournament from external geopolitical pressures, ensuring that the focus remains on the cricket field in late March.

IPL 2026 Schedule

March 28, Saturday: Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7:30 PM – Bengaluru

March 29, Sunday: Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders – 7:30 PM – Mumbai

March 30, Monday: Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings – 7:30 PM – Guwahati

March 31, Tuesday: Punjab Kings vs Gujarat Titans – 7:30 PM – Mullanpur

April 1, Wednesday: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM – Lucknow

April 2, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 7:30 PM – Kolkata

April 3, Friday: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings – 7:30 PM – Chennai

April 4, Saturday (Double Header)

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – 3:30 PM – Delhi

Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals – 7:30 PM – Ahmedabad

April 5, Sunday (Double Header)

Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants – 3:30 PM – Hyderabad

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings – 7:30 PM – Bengaluru

April 6, Monday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings – 7:30 PM – Kolkata

April 7, Tuesday: Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians – 7:30 PM – Guwahati

April 8, Wednesday: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans – 7:30 PM – Delhi

April 9, Thursday: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants – 7:30 PM – Kolkata

April 10, Friday: Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM – Guwahati

April 11, Saturday (Double Header)

Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 3:30 PM – Mullanpur

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals – 7:30 PM – Chennai

April 12, Sunday (Double Header)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans – 3:30 PM – Lucknow

Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 7:30 PM – Mumbai