'Shoes are mine, I only follow his footsteps': Suryakumar Yadav's heartfelt tribute to Rohit Sharma ahead of T20 WC Final vs NZ goes viral

On the eve of the T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Indian captain Suryakumar Yadav offered a humble tribute to his predecessor, Rohit Sharma. Yadav credited the former skipper for laying the groundwork for India’s ongoing success and shaping the leadership style that has guided the "Men in Blue" to the brink of another global title.

Walking the Path of a Mentor

When asked about stepping into the leadership role previously held by the 2024 World Cup winning captain, Suryakumar used a poignant metaphor to describe their relationship.

“Sir, shoes are mine, I only follow his footsteps. The way, where he left, I got to learn a lot of things from him when I was playing under him. So, I also followed the same strategy, same fundamentals," Suryakumar stated during the pre match press conference in Ahmedabad.

He emphasized that his captaincy is an evolution of the culture Rohit Sharma built. “I played a lot of cricket with Rohit. I know how he worked. So, I tried to implement the same things with a few thoughts of mine as well. And it’s worked really well,” he added.

The "Bouquet" Philosophy

Suryakumar has adopted a hands off approach that treats the team like a bouquet, where every individual talent is allowed to shine without overbearing management. He believes that giving players, especially youngsters, the room to be themselves is the key to their performance.

“They don’t let me talk much in the dressing room. They dictate their own terms. So, I have seen that when they get freedom, they become a different character on the ground," the skipper explained.

This realization came to him after approximately half a year in the role. “I started to relate to this team after 5-6 months (of captaincy). After that, I understood that there is no point in being a big brother or a father. You have to leave them. There is no point in holding on to them. You have to leave them open. Only then you can get the best from them,” he remarked.

Strategic Silence

The captain joked about his decreasing intervention in the players' individual processes, noting that he trusts their professional skills above all else.

“Every player has different skills and strengths. It’s not that I haven’t said anything to anyone. I have spoken to the players. But those who feel that I have left them, that percentage has increased from the start till now. So, I haven’t said much to anyone,” he said in jest.

Building on the 2024 Foundation

Suryakumar and Rohit Sharma shared the glory of the 2024 T20 World Cup as teammates. Now, leading the side on his own, Suryakumar has successfully maintained the aggressive and inclusive environment that characterized the previous era. By combining Rohit’s fundamentals with his own modern perspective, he has ensured that the transition was seamless, leading India to a potential historic victory at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

As the team prepares for New Zealand, it is clear that while the captaincy has changed hands, the spirit of the leadership remains rooted in the successful footsteps of his predecessor.