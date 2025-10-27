Shortest Ever Ranji Trophy Match: Assam Crumbles in Just 540 Balls Against Services

Cricket, with all its glorious uncertainties, once again produced a day for the history books. At the Tinsukia District Sports Association Ground, Services hammered Assam by eight wickets, rewriting a record that had stood untouched since 1962. The Ranji Trophy encounter was wrapped up in just 540 balls (90 overs) — the shortest-ever first-class match in Indian domestic cricket history.

The previous record belonged to a Delhi vs Railways fixture in 1962 that lasted 547 balls, a testament to how rare such a collapse is in the longest domestic format. But on a misty October weekend in Assam, Services' bowling attack, led by Arjun Sharma and Mohit Jangra, produced a demolition job that will be talked about for years.

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Arjun Sharma’s Dream Match: 9 Wickets, A Hat-Trick, and History

Left-arm spinner Arjun Sharma was the undisputed hero of the contest. With match figures of 9 wickets, including a first-innings hat-trick, Sharma single-handedly tore through Assam’s batting lineup. His lethal spell of 4/20 in the second innings ensured Assam never stood a chance, collapsing from 56/5 overnight to 75 all out in less than nine overs.

Sharma’s performance not only earned him the Player of the Match award but also cemented his name in Ranji Trophy folklore. Remarkably, this was also the first-ever Ranji Trophy match to feature two hat-tricks — Sharma’s spin wizardry was matched by teammate Mohit Jangra, who achieved the feat earlier on the same day.

Riyan Parag’s Lone Resistance Falls Short

For Assam, the only bright spot in an otherwise humiliating outing was Riyan Parag, the team’s star all-rounder. Parag showcased glimpses of his talent with the ball, claiming 5/25 in the first innings and 2/31 in the second, but his efforts couldn’t save Assam from the jaws of defeat.

Parag’s five-wicket haul helped Assam restrict Services to 108, giving the hosts a two-run first-innings lead — a slender advantage that evaporated almost instantly once Services’ bowlers hit back.

A Collapse To Remember: Assam Crumble Under Pressure

Assam’s batting performance was nothing short of catastrophic. In both innings, the team struggled to reach triple digits — 103 and 75, respectively. Apart from Sumit Ghadigaonkar (25) and Sibsankar Roy, no batter looked comfortable against the relentless accuracy of Sharma and Amit Shukla, who returned figures of 3/6 in the second innings.

In stark contrast, Services made light work of their 71-run target, chasing it down in just 13.5 overs with eight wickets to spare. Ravi Chauhan’s unbeaten 20 off 8 balls and Mohit Ahlawat’s 16 not out ensured a dominant finish to a match that barely lasted two sessions.

Historic Feats and Records Broken

Shortest Ranji Trophy match (540 balls) — breaking the 63-year-old record (547 balls, Delhi vs Railways, 1962).

First-ever match in Ranji history to witness two hat-tricks (Arjun Sharma & Mohit Jangra).

Arjun Sharma finishes with 9 wickets and a hat-trick, earning Player of the Match honors.

Services move to the top of Elite Group C with 13 points from two matches.

Expert Take: A Wake-Up Call For Assam, A Statement From Services

For Assam, this crushing defeat raises serious questions about their batting depth and temperament under pressure. Despite home advantage and a spirited effort from Parag, the lack of application from the rest of the lineup was alarming.

Meanwhile, Services, a team often underestimated in the domestic circuit, have made a powerful statement this season. Their bowling depth, led by Sharma, Jangra, and Shukla, has turned them into early title contenders.