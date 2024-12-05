‘Should Be At The Back Of Their Mind: Ravi Shastri’s Honest Take On Adelaide 2020 Debacle

The Indian team has a bitter memory of playing a Test match against Australia in Adelaide as they were restricted to just 36 runs, which is their lowest score in Test history. Just ahead of the second Test of the ongoing Border Gavaskar Trophy series on Friday, a lot of talks have been going around the Indian team as they are set to play against Australia once again in Adelaide. A lot of people are thinking that the bitter memory is still ghosting the Indian team.

Former India player Ravi Shastri who was the coach when India got all out for 36, reckoned that the memory is there on the minds of the Indian players.

“I don't think it will play any role but it should be at the back of their mind because you know things happen very quickly with a pink ball,” Shastri told The ICC Review.

“You realise that in a session of play if things don't go your way and the bowling is good, things can happen rapidly.

“Now the fact that they are one up should put them in a really great frame of mind going ahead in this Test match because I think it's a massive opportunity for India to tighten the screws further. The pressure will be on Australia.”

“See, what we did after that 36 was - like I said at that time - that I'd never seen, and I said it in the dressing room, I'd never seen so much of playing and nicking as opposed to playing and missing,” Shastri said.

After winning the first Test match against Australia, the Indian team will look to continue their momentum when they face Australia in the second Test. It was under the leadership of Jasprit Bumrah, that team India outplayed Australia. On the other hand, Australia led by Pat Cummins, will look for redemption as they lost the first game against the visitors.

Australia: Pat Cummins (C), Alex Carey (WK), Usman Khawaja, Nathan McSweeney, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis, Scott Boland.

India: Rohit Sharma (C), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Reddy, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah(vc), Mohammed Siraj, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshit Rana, Washington Sundar, Abhimanyu Easwaran.