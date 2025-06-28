India's loss against England by five-wickets in the first test at Headingley, Leeds drew a lot of criticism as It was India's 7th defeat in 9 Tests under Head coach Gautam Gambhir. India marked a new era in the test with Shubman Gill, the newly test captain taking the helm and new faces replacing the Test greats. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli announced retirement from Test cricket before this series and the five-match test series is first assignment of Gill and Gambhir together

The loss has prompted scrutiny of head coach Gautam Gambhir’s role, with many questioning his approach and strategy. As debate intensifies over Gambhir's future at the helm, former England spinner Monty Panesar has stepped forward to defend him. Panesar believes that Gambhir deserves more time to mold the team in line with his vision.

Despite early control in the Headingley Test, India’s eventual collapse led to criticism from fans and experts alike. The outcome placed added pressure on Gambhir, whose decisions are now being closely scrutinized.

Panesar Backs Gambhir Amid Transition

Panesar, however, called for patience and support for the Indian coach, stressing the impact of losing key senior players.

“Gautam Gambhir should be given at least 12–18 months to develop this young Test squad. Gambhir is without the likes of Kohli and Sharma. You can not expect him to win the Test series against England without experienced players,” Panesar told Insidesport.

Gambhir’s Record Under the Microscope

After the T20 World Cup 2024, Gambhir took over from Rahul Dravid as the head coach of the Indian team. While he has overseen some success in limited-overs cricket, results in the Test arena have been underwhelming. Since assuming the role, India has played 11 Tests, managing only 3 wins against 7 notable losses. A home series whitewash at the hands of New Zealand and a heavy defeat in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy have added to growing concerns.

Moreover, for the first time in the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, India failed to secure a spot in the final which is a worrying sign under Gambhir’s leadership. With the loss in the opening match of the five-Test series against England, pressure continues to mount on both the team and its coach. All eyes are on Gambhir to coach this new team better and have a smooth transition for India.