'Should Be The Most Desperate Team': Not CSK, Aakash Chopra Feels This Team Will Go All Out To Get Sanju Samson In IPL 2026 Auctions

Former India opener Aakash Chopra has opined that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might be the most desperate to acquire Sanju Samson if Rajasthan Royals (RR) release him before the IPL 2026 auction. He pointed out that KKR need an Indian wicketkeeper-batter and a potential captain, and could release Venkatesh Iyer to create enough budget space.

"KKR don't have an Indian wicketkeeper-batter, and that just ties their hands behind their back. Secondly, what's wrong if you get a captain? I am not denying that Ajinkya Rahane has captained well and has scored runs as well," Chopra said. "However, Ajinkya Rahane as a batter, either he opens or else the batting order has been a bit of a problem. They have a player they can release as well. If they wish, they can release Venkatesh Iyer, free up nearly ₹24 crore, and then they can actually make a difference."

Reports suggest Samson has asked RR to release him before the IPL 2026 auction. KKR didn't have a recognized Indian wicketkeeper-batter in IPL 2025, with Quinton de Kock and Rahmanullah Gurbaz performing that role. In a video on his YouTube channel, Chopra reckoned that KKR might be keener than even CSK to onboard Samson.

He added, "One shouldn't be surprised at all if the Kerala player is acquired by the three-time champions if released by RR."

Chopra also discussed RR’s possible motivations, saying, “When the last mega auction happened, they let Jos Buttler go and I felt they let Jos Buttler go because Yashasvi had come and Sanju wanted to open, and Sanju and Rajasthan Royals were really, really thick." He continued, "Vaibhav Suryavanshi has come, so two openers are already ready, and you also want to bat Dhruv Jurel up the order. So Sanju wishes to leave. If he is thinking like that, it's possible. These are conjectures. I don't know what's in his and Rajasthan's minds."

Sanju Samson had aggregated 285 runs at a strike rate of 140.39 in nine innings during IPL 2025. Vaibhav Suryavanshi smashed 252 runs, including the fastest-ever IPL century by an Indian, at a strike rate of 206.55 in seven innings that season.