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'Should have been communicated...after Champions Trophy': Ravichandran Ashwin questions uncertainty over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future

Ravichandran Ashwin stated that if the decision-makers had already resolved to move past the duo of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli for the 2027 ODI World Cup, the roadmap should have been explicitly communicated to them immediately after India's Champions Trophy triumph in March 2025.

Published: Jul 17, 2026, 08:40 PM IST|Updated: Jul 17, 2026, 08:40 PM IST
'Should have been communicated...after Champions Trophy': Ravichandran Ashwin questions uncertainty over Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli's ODI future
Image Credit: IANS

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