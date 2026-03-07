Should India drop Abhishek Sharma for T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand? Ravi Shastri gives his bold take, says...

The stage is set for the much-anticipated ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand at the gigantic Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, the world's largest cricket venue, on Sunday, March 7.

With the Men in Blue riding a wave of momentum into the title clash, the poor form of Abhishek Sharma has dominated discussions among fans and experts. While Sanju Samson has "come of age" with back-to-back match-winning knocks, his partner Abhishek is enduring a nightmare tournament.

While some experts are calling for a "bold change," former India head coach Ravi Shastri has delivered a characteristically firm verdict on Abhishek, who has had a string of low scores in the tournament so far.



ALSO READ: India's record at Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IND vs NZ T20 WC 2026 final: Can 'Team India' banish ghosts of 2023 final defeat vs Australia? check history, wins, losses & more

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

Abhishek Sharma's Struggles At T20 World Cup 2026

Abhishek Sharma entered the T20 World Cup 2026 as the world's No. 1-ranked T20I batter, known for his explosive left-handed batting and ability to dominate power plays. However, the tournament has been a tough ride for the young opener.

Across seven innings, Abhishek has managed only 89 runs, with a modest average and strike rate that have fallen well short of expectations.

Recent failures, including low scores in crucial knockout games, have sparked calls for a change - often suggesting Rinku Singh or another batter stepping in to bolster the top order.

Ravi Shastri's Bold Take On Abhishek Sharma

Speaking on The ICC Review, former India head coach Ravi Shastri acknowledged the dismal numbers of Abhishek Sharma but believes it's too late to make a change to India's XI and the No.1 ranked T20I batter must be persisted with in the tournament decider against the Black Caps.

"I think they've just got to stick with him now. Don't make any changes as the side's having a good run. Stick with that and just tell him believe in your ability, believe in your strengths and back your strengths, don't go into a shell where you're tentative or you're timid," Shastri noted.

"We back you, you back your strengths and go out there and play. The last game might be the best game for you'," he concluded.

Divided Opinions: Kaif vs Kapil

Ravi Shastri isn't the only one who is backing Abhishek Sharma for the final. The 1983 World Cup winner Kapil Dev has echoed Shastri’s sentiments, telling the management to "show faith."

However, former batter Mohammad Kaif has taken a harder line, suggesting India should give Abhishek a "break."

The 45-year-old Kaif argued that Abhishek is "not a finished product" yet and has struggled specifically against spin - a weakness New Zealand's Mitchell Santner will surely look to exploit.